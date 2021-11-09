The Best Baby Wipe Warmers for More Comfortable Diaper Changing, According to a New Mom
Imagine: It's a cold winter night, and your brand-new baby wakes up crying in desperate need of a diaper change. You go to soothe him and his wailing subsides for a minute, only to pick back up exponentially the second the ice-cold baby wipe touches his bare bum. As your whole household wakes up and the illusion of anyone getting a good night's sleep drifts away, you realize that this all could have been avoided with one simple purchase: a baby wipe warmer.
If you aren't familiar with this magical appliance, a wipe warmer looks like a regular wipe dispenser, with the addition of a heating element that heats the wipes from within. Some models have a sponge to keep the wipes from drying out, while others have a reservoir. Either way, you have to add water to keep your wipes moist. The end result is a nice, warm baby wipe that won't shock your baby once it makes contact. Many parents swear by wipe warmers to make diaper changes go more smoothly. Some manufacturers also claim that the warmth of the wipe also makes it easier to clean bacteria and debris off your baby's skin more effectively and creates a more hygienic environment.
Does My Baby Need a Wipe Warmer?
You might be wondering if a wipe warmer is something you really need. After all, haven't babies been changed with cold wipes for decades with no discernable negative side-effects? It's true that a wipe warmer isn't a complete necessity. That doesn't mean, however, that it might not improve your baby's quality of life a little (and, therefore, yours). Being wiped with a chilly, wet cloth is not always the most positive experience for a little one, especially in colder climates. As every parent knows, all babies are different, so if you don't want to commit to putting a wipe warmer on your registry before your due date, wait until your baby is born. If diaper changes aren't going well at that point, consider getting a wipe warmer just to have another tool in your soothing arsenal.
What to Look for in a Wipe Warmer
When it comes to choosing the right wipe warmer for your nursery, there are a few factors to consider:
Size: How big is the overall unit, and will it fit into your changing station?
Top or Bottom Warming: Some units warm wipes from the top of the dispenser, while others warm from the bottom. Warming from the top will usually only warm the first few wipes in a pack, which is fine for most diaper changes. If you go through a lot of wipes per session, though, you might want to consider a model that warms from bottom up and, therefore, heats the whole stack at once.
Wipe Capacity: It's important to consider how many wipes the warmer can hold. Too few and you will have to refill the holder an annoying number of times (and risk being without a wipe in the midst of a poop blowout). Too many and you might end up with dried out or discolored wipes by the end.
Integrated Night-Light: Many models come with a built-in night-light, which can be great for nighttime diaper changes, but it's not necessary if you only plan to use the warmer during the day or have another light source that you prefer for evenings. It's also important to note what color the night-light is, as some sensitive babies can be overstimulated by harsh lights in the middle of the night.
Temperature Control: While all wipe warmers will heat your wipes, there is a nuance to the warming you should keep in mind. Can you choose the temperature of the warmer? If not, how warm do the wipes get? It's also good to know how long it takes to heat up the stack of wipes once the device is turned on.
Price: Of course, price is always a consideration. When looking at the cost of a wipe warmer, use the other factors listed here to help you determine what is most important to you and your baby, and what you can live without. This will help justify a higher cost or help you realize that a more basic model is perfectly fine for your needs.
Best Overall: Prince Lionheart Premium Wipes Warmer
Prince Lionheart has been warming baby butts for 25 years, so it's safe to say they know their stuff. The Premium Wipes Warmer model is the new, upgraded version of their beloved Ultimate Wipes Warmer (see below). The warmer uses a replaceable antimicrobial pillow at the bottom of the container to keep wipes fresh, moist, and free from bacteria and discoloration (since the latter can be common when wipes are warmed). The appliance can hold 80-100 wipes and has a night-light and a pop-up lid for all the convenience you could ask for, day or night.
Best With Night-Light: Munchkin Warm Glow Wipe Warmer
While many wipe warmers come with a night-light, the Munchkin Warm Glow stands apart from the rest. The soft glow emitted by the night-light will automatically shut off after 10 minutes, so you don't need to creep back into the nursery when you inevitably forget to turn it off yourself. It can hold up to 100 standard baby wipes, and features a pop-up lid and viewing window so you know exactly how many wipes you have left before a restock.
Best Rated: Hiccapop Baby Wipe Warmer
With over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Hiccapop Baby Wipe Warmer is a clear favorite in the category, and it's easy to see why! The warmer is a sturdy model that comes with a built-in changing light with two color options, an innovative seal that keeps wipes moist, and a top-heated design that keeps the wipes at the top warmest without drying out those at the bottom. Reviewers also comment on the great customer service by the brand if you do run into any problems.
Best Portable: Prince Lionheart Compact Wipes Warmer
There's little worse than having your baby scream their face off in a public bathroom because you're using freezing cold wipes during a diaper change. The Compact Wipes Warmer from Prince Lionheart saves the day, especially during the cold winter months. The lightweight model holds up to 30 wipes, keeps wipes warm for up to an hour after being unplugged and features both a wall plug and car charger, so your baby can be comfortable no matter where the day takes you.
Most Durable: NCVI Wipe Warmer
Nothing is worse than splurging on an appliance only to have it die on you a few months later (especially if it's mid-diaper change). No fear of that happening with this high-quality wipe warmer, which has a sturdy design and an extra-large capacity, reducing your need to restock. It also features three temperature settings—so you can customize depending on the temperature of the room and your baby's preferences—and a 24-hour warming cycle, ensuring that you'll always have a warm wipe when you need one.
Best Affordable: Prince Lionheart Ultimate Wipes Warmer
Customers rave about this device's tried-and-true wipe-warming capabilities, great value, and ease of use. With one-handed opening, a night-light, and Prince Lionheart's patented antimicrobial moist warming system, this workhorse covers all the basics you could want from a wipe warmer.
Best Splurge Wipe Warmer: Prince Lionheart EVO Wipe Warmer
If you want to be just a little extra about your wipe warming, the EVO model from Prince Lionheart is right up your alley. It's arguably the most aesthetically pleasing of the wipe warmers on the market, with sleek lines and a muted white-and-taupe color scheme. It also has all the useful features you would expect from a Prince Lionheart warmer, including its patented interior pillow system to keep wipes fresh, warm, and moist. This set also comes with replacements for the pillow inserts so that you don't have to worry about reordering.
