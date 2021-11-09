The Best Baby Wipe Warmers for More Comfortable Diaper Changing, According to a New Mom

You might be wondering if a wipe warmer is something you really need. After all, haven't babies been changed with cold wipes for decades with no discernable negative side-effects? It's true that a wipe warmer isn't a complete necessity. That doesn't mean, however, that it might not improve your baby's quality of life a little (and, therefore, yours). Being wiped with a chilly, wet cloth is not always the most positive experience for a little one, especially in colder climates. As every parent knows, all babies are different, so if you don't want to commit to putting a wipe warmer on your registry before your due date, wait until your baby is born. If diaper changes aren't going well at that point, consider getting a wipe warmer just to have another tool in your soothing arsenal.