The 11 Best Baby Shampoos and Soaps
Aveeno Baby Gentle Wash & Shampoo
Natural oat extract is the key ingredient to this body wash and shampoo. Baby's delicate skin will be cleansed and moisturized by this paraben-free, soap-free, and phthalate-free product. Best of all, it won't irritate her eyes!
Earth Mama Simply Non-Scents Baby Wash Gentle Castile Soap for Sensitive Skin
Formulated by a nurse herbalist, this gentle cleanser is free from detergent, toxins, and harsh chemicals. Instead of synthetic fragrance, its scented with organic vanilla and sweet orange essential oils. The castile-based liquid soap is ideal for your baby’s delicate body—in fact, it’s used in many hospital NICUs!
- RELATED: The Best Baby Bath Tubs
Weleda Calendula Soap
Unlike soaps that are too harsh and can strip your baby's skin of moisture, this gentle soap is infused with organic calendula and chamomile flower extracts—as well as iris root extract—to keep your little one's skin soft and supple.
Babyganics Baby Shampoo + Body Wash
This baby wash comes in a convenient pump bottle and contains no added fragrance, sulfates, phthalates, or parabens. The wash creates lots of foam, and plant-based ingredients help soften baby's skin.
- RELATED: How to Give a Baby a Bath
Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Hemp Unscented Baby-Mild Pure-Castile Soap
Parents can feel good about Dr. Bronner’s baby soap: over 90% of the ingredients are organic, and 70% are certified fair trade. The biodegradable vegan formula won’t harm the environment, and it's also great for your baby’s sensitive skin! Just make sure to dilute the concentrated soap before using it.
Puracy Natural Baby Shampoo and Body Wash
Developed by doctors, this nourishing baby shampoo and wash contains a blend of natural botanical extracts and essential oils. The products pH balanced without irritants, making it ideal for babies with eczema, dryness, cradle cap, and sensitive skin.
- RELATED: The Best Baby Care Products
-
The Honest Co. Baby Shampoo + Body Wash
This baby body wash and shampoo, a product of Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, cleans your little one from head to toe. It’s hypoallergenic and free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. Plus, it comes in a gentle and calming scent: Sweet Orange Vanilla.
Burt's Bees Baby Bee Shampoo & Wash
The mild, tear-free bath product doesn't contain phthalates or parabens. It's made from 98.9% natural ingredients, like soy protein to nourish skin and guard against dryness.
Mustela Gentle Cleansing Gel
If baby suffers from super-dry skin, this soap-free and paraben-free product will soothe the irritation. Ingredients like vitamin B5 and Avocado Perseose won’t strip the skin of natural oils. Plus, Mom and Baby will love the pump dispenser!
Johnson's Head-To-Toe Gentle Baby Wash
Many parents consider Johnson’s as the best baby wash around. The dermatologist-tested formula works gently on sensitive baby skin. You don’t have to worry about safety: the formula contains naturally derived ingredients without dyes, parabens, or phthalates!