Best Baby Bath Toys and Gear
Stock the bathroom with these great tub toys, shampoos, body washes, and more for a safe and happy bathtime.
Genius Tub
The Stokke Flexi Bath set with newborn support is foldable for easy storage and works from birth to age 4. It also has a color-changing plug that tells you if the water is too warm.
Best Toy Ever
Mapixo Light-Up Dinosaur Bath Toys offer a baby-perfect surprise: When the floating dinos get wet, the multicolored lights inside them rhythmically flash on and off. Funasaurus!
Dry-Skin Fix
The microbristles on the Innobaby Silicone Smart Fish Antimicrobial Bath Scrub are brilliant at removing stubborn cradle cap, and after bathtime, you can toss it in the dishwasher for a deep clean.
Mini Spa
The Fisher-Price Soothing River Luxury Calming Vibrations Tub works all the way to age 1, but it’s heaven for first-time bathers. The tub comes with a cozy newborn sling and vibrates to keep your little one calm.
Bedtime Bubble Bath
Your key to a good night’s sleep starts with bath time—keep nighttime calm and cozy with this bottle of Johnson’s® Bedtime Bubble Bath. It uses NaturalCalm® aromas to help soothe Baby and it can be used as part of the Johnson’s® clinically proven three-step Bedtime routine, which includes a warm bath, followed by a gentle massage and quiet time, developed to help babies fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. You’ll like it so much, you’ll be using it, too.
Good Clean Fun
Unlike most squeezable bath toys, Sago Mini’s Easy Clean Bath Squirters and Floaties have removable tops so you can thoroughly drain, scrub, and dry the interiors. No more nasty mold!
Bye, Suds!
Few babies like getting water dumped on their head; Skip Hop’s Moby Waterfall Bath Rinser makes it more pleasant. The cup’s soft yellow lip protects your infant’s eyes.
Sink Seat
The foam Blooming Baby Bath Lotus cradles your baby in the basin if you prefer to wash her there (no kneeling!), and it dries fast too.
Hot or Not?
If the water dips below 89.6°F or inches above 100.4°F, the Aquatopia Digital Audible Alarm emits a nice loud beep so you can make adjustments. Phew!
Just For You
Has your baby graduated to the big bathtub? Make the supervisory role easier on your knees with a thick floor pad, like the sweet-and-chic Munchkin Dandy Dots Bath Kneeler.
Personal Tub
If your baby has outgrown his little tub but isn’t quite stable enough for the big one, try the Summer Infant My Bath Seat. Three adjustable suction arms secure to your tub sides to keep your baby from sliding. (Ages 5 to 10 months)
No Slipping
No more slipping, thanks to the Boon Ripple Bathtub Mat. It has suction cups to keep it in place, drain holes to help reduce mold and mildew, and a hook so you can hang it to dry from your showerhead.
A Bathtime Distraction
The Yookidoo Sensory Bath Mobile grows with your little one—it can clip to a baby tub now and suction to your regular tub later. She’ll love how the flowers spin and sprinkle while the birds spray a gentle stream. (Ages 0+)