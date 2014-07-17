The 10 Best Baby Bath Tubs

By Nicole Harris
Updated November 14, 2019
Get ready to splish splash! Check out our round-up of the 10 best bathtubs for babies.
Start Slideshow

1 of 11

The First Years Sure Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub

SHOP IT

A top contender for the best baby bath tub, this product has an ergonomic design that grows with your little one. Bathe your newborn with a machine-washable mesh hammock, which supports his delicate body in the tub. Remove the sling so infants can recline on sloped siding, and let toddlers sit up with the straight back side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Blooming Bath Lotus

Courtesy of Amazon
SHOP IT

Recommended for babies up to 6 months old, this newborn baby bath tub has a four-petal design that opens to fill your kitchen sink. These petals are soft, comfortable, and safe for your infant—making bath time more fun for both of you! 

3 of 11

Skip Hop Moby Smart Sling 3-Stage Tub+

Courtesy of Amazon
SHOP IT

This versatile baby bath tub grows with your infant, thanks to a few key features: a mesh sling, a full-body support position, and cushioned seated support position. It also has a swivel hook for hanging on the showerhead, a drain plug, and a non-slip texture on the bottom. 

Advertisement

4 of 11

Primo EuroBath

SHOP IT

The Primo EuroBath is suited for babies up to 24 months. It has two bathing positions (reclining and sitting) and a unique anatomical shape. The BPA-free plastic material is easy to clean—and parents will love the compartments for shampoo, bath toys, and body wash! 

5 of 11

Puj Tub

Courtesy of puj.com
SHOP IT

This foldable baby bath tub conforms to most sinks with its flexible foam design. The material protects Baby’s skin against the coldsink basin while keeping her safe, warm, and comfortable. And despite its softness, the foam resists mold and mildew!

6 of 11

Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Sling 'n Seat Tub

Courtesy of Amazon
SHOP IT

This Fisher-Price baby bath tub lasts from the newborn days to toddlerhood. It features four separate stages: a soft mesh sling for newborns (stage one), a reclining “baby stopper” insert (stage two), Sit-Me-Up Support for babies learning to sit (stage three), and a roomy bathtub for toddlers (stage four). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Summer Comfort Height Bath Tub

Courtesy of Amazon
SHOP IT

This baby bath tub comes with a sturdy platform, which raises the basin to a parent's level (no more aching knees and back!) The tub inclines comfortably for your baby, and it holds infants up to 2 years old.  

8 of 11

Boon Soak 3-Stage Bathtub

SHOP IT

This baby bath tub—ideal for newborns, infants, and toddlers— fits in most double sinks. It features non-slip foam, an adjustable bump, and a contoured back. Perhaps the best feature, though, is a color-changing drain plug that gages water temperature. 

9 of 11

Shnuggle Baby Bath Tub

Courtesy of shnuggle.com
SHOP IT

Parents love the Shnuggle Baby Bath Tub’s compact size (you only need two litres of water), warm foam backrest, and non-slip feet. The lightweight product is also portable—perfect for families who love to travel

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Angelcare Baby Bath Support

Courtesy of angelcarebaby.com
SHOP IT

This product comes in a variety of colors—including pink, aqua, and gray—making it an adorable baby boy or baby girl bath tub. Your little one will be comfortable in the soft mesh, which has drain holes for hygiene and mildew-resistance. A soft bottom lip lets you place it in your bathtub, and a built-in hook allows for convenient storage. This tub is designed for babies aged 0-6 months.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com