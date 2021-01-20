15 Plush and Cozy Baby Bath Towels and Robes to Add to Your Registry

By Pamela Brill
January 20, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Art: Jillian Sellers.

From snuggly robes to adorable animal-themed hooded bath towels, here are some of our favorite ways to keep your little one cozy (and cute) between tub and towel-off. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Baby Aspen 'Let the Fin Begin' Blue Shark Robe

Credit: Amazon
SHOP

Your little Sharknado will definitely want to go into the water…as long as it means he can get dry off with this terrycloth robe afterwards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Little Weezie Lil Robe

SHOP

This generously sized robe doubles as a hooded towel and keeps bathgoers covered from head to toe.

3 of 15

Loulou Lollipop Muslin Hooded Towel

Credit: Loulou Lollipop
SHOP

Made from a buttery-soft fabric and lined with terrycloth from bamboo, this towel beckons baby out of the bath and into a warm cocoon. We love the special pockets to keep little hands toasty.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Copper Pearl Hooded Towel

Credit: Amazon
SHOP

The citrus-inspired print on this cozy towel will invigorate your fresh-from-the-bath babe.

5 of 15

KeaBabies Bamboo Hooded Towel

Credit: Amazon
shop

If your baby has sensitive skin, this is the towel for him. Made from bamboo fibers, it's ultra-soft and offers full-body coverage. The sweet baby lamb top is too cute to resist.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

MudPie Leopard Baby Hooded Towel

Credit: MudPie
shop

Your little cub will go wild for this super-soft velour towel. Post-bath kids can get into character with the faux fur hood and back tail.

8 of 15

Nella Pima Toile Hooded Towel

Credit: Nella Pima
shop

Lush Peruvian cotton in a whimsical bear print offers a welcome wrap for little ones to snuggle into.

9 of 15

Natemia Organic Hooded Bathrobe

Credit: Amazon
shop

Little ones will come to know the good life when donning this organic Turkish cotton robe, sized for babies and toddlers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Carter's Elephant Hooded Towel

Credit: Carter's
shop

Kids will never forget the amazing feeling of stepping out of the tub and into this tremendously-sized bath towel.

11 of 15

Just Born Bathrobe with Matching Booties

Credit: Just Born
shop

Lure your little guy out of the tub with this inviting robe. A snuggly hood, cuffed sleeves and wrap-around tie complete this perfect after-bath picture.

12 of 15

Gerber Hooded Bath Wrap

Credit: Gerber
shop

Dry off in style with this fetching towel in a unicorn design and let your kid's imagination take flight.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Whimsical Charm Baby Bathrobe

Credit: Whimsical Charm
Shop

Make like a big kid in this delightful robe with charming accents and contrasting trim.

14 of 15

Honest Baby Clothing Organic Cotton Hooded Towel 2-Pack

Credit: Amazon
shop

With cotton terry on one side of this hooded towel and soft muslin on the other, your baby will stay doubly dry after his bath.

15 of 15

Little Ashkim Cat Hooded Turkish Towel

Credit: Amazon
shop

Thicker and softer than standard cotton, this towel is the purr-fect combination of lightweight and absorbent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Pamela Brill