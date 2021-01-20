15 Plush and Cozy Baby Bath Towels and Robes to Add to Your Registry
From snuggly robes to adorable animal-themed hooded bath towels, here are some of our favorite ways to keep your little one cozy (and cute) between tub and towel-off.
Baby Aspen 'Let the Fin Begin' Blue Shark Robe
Your little Sharknado will definitely want to go into the water…as long as it means he can get dry off with this terrycloth robe afterwards.
Little Weezie Lil Robe
This generously sized robe doubles as a hooded towel and keeps bathgoers covered from head to toe.
Loulou Lollipop Muslin Hooded Towel
Made from a buttery-soft fabric and lined with terrycloth from bamboo, this towel beckons baby out of the bath and into a warm cocoon. We love the special pockets to keep little hands toasty.
Copper Pearl Hooded Towel
The citrus-inspired print on this cozy towel will invigorate your fresh-from-the-bath babe.
KeaBabies Bamboo Hooded Towel
If your baby has sensitive skin, this is the towel for him. Made from bamboo fibers, it's ultra-soft and offers full-body coverage. The sweet baby lamb top is too cute to resist.
MudPie Leopard Baby Hooded Towel
Your little cub will go wild for this super-soft velour towel. Post-bath kids can get into character with the faux fur hood and back tail.
Nella Pima Toile Hooded Towel
Lush Peruvian cotton in a whimsical bear print offers a welcome wrap for little ones to snuggle into.
Natemia Organic Hooded Bathrobe
Little ones will come to know the good life when donning this organic Turkish cotton robe, sized for babies and toddlers.
Carter's Elephant Hooded Towel
Kids will never forget the amazing feeling of stepping out of the tub and into this tremendously-sized bath towel.
Just Born Bathrobe with Matching Booties
Lure your little guy out of the tub with this inviting robe. A snuggly hood, cuffed sleeves and wrap-around tie complete this perfect after-bath picture.
Gerber Hooded Bath Wrap
Dry off in style with this fetching towel in a unicorn design and let your kid's imagination take flight.
Whimsical Charm Baby Bathrobe
Make like a big kid in this delightful robe with charming accents and contrasting trim.
Honest Baby Clothing Organic Cotton Hooded Towel 2-Pack
With cotton terry on one side of this hooded towel and soft muslin on the other, your baby will stay doubly dry after his bath.
Little Ashkim Cat Hooded Turkish Towel
Thicker and softer than standard cotton, this towel is the purr-fect combination of lightweight and absorbent.