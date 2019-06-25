Bathtime & Grooming

Bath time can be a lot of fun for your little one. But it can also be tough to keep your baby safe while trying to get her clean. Learn how to give baby a bath and safely make bath time a special time.

Most Recent

New Study Shows Delaying First Bath May Help Babies Breastfeed

The Cleveland Clinic study found that uninterrupted skin-to-skin bonding time between mothers and newborns increased exclusive breastfeeding rates. 
This Video of a Baby Getting Her Hair Washed Has the Internet Mesmerized

A simple video is all anyone can talk about online, and in about two seconds, you'll see why.
5 Ways You're Cleaning Your Baby Wrong

From the very first wipedown to the nightly bath, Ari Brown, M.D., founder of 411 Pediatrics and the author of Expecting 411, Baby 411, and Toddler 411, explains what you may be doing wrong.
Handle with Care

Even if you've read all the baby books, you'll probably have questions about how to care for your newborn's most sensitive parts. After all, a real, live, squirming infant bears little resemblance to the glossy illustrations! Master the finer points of baby hygiene with these tips.
Baby's First Bath: How to Bathe a Newborn

Babies need sponge baths until their umbilical cords fall off. Here’s how to give a newborn a bath, with tips on keeping the routine safe. 
Baby Tub Basics: Tips for Buying an Infant Bathtub

Choosing a baby tub isn't always easy. Use these tips to find one that works best for your infant.
More Bathtime & Grooming

How Often Should You Bathe Your Newborn?

There's a good reason to skip your baby's bath tonight. Learn how frequently you should be bathing your newborn according to experts, as well as tips for preventing eczema outbreaks between baths.
The 10 Best Baby Bath Tubs

Get ready to splish splash! Check out our round-up of the 10 best bathtubs for babies.
The 11 Best Baby Shampoos and Soaps

Circumcised vs. Uncircumcised: The Pros and Cons of Circumcision

Baby's First Haircut

How to Give a Baby a Bath

Baby Hair Care

Cut and style your baby's hair minus the fuss and muss.

All Bathtime & Grooming

Trimming Nails

Baby Physical Growth: Body Hair

"My Child Hates Baths!"

How to Groom a Baby

