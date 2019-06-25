Bathtime & Grooming

New Study Shows Delaying First Bath May Help Babies Breastfeed
The Cleveland Clinic study found that uninterrupted skin-to-skin bonding time between mothers and newborns increased exclusive breastfeeding rates.
This Video of a Baby Getting Her Hair Washed Has the Internet Mesmerized
A simple video is all anyone can talk about online, and in about two seconds, you'll see why.
5 Ways You're Cleaning Your Baby Wrong
From the very first wipedown to the nightly bath, Ari Brown, M.D., founder of 411 Pediatrics and the author of Expecting 411, Baby 411, and Toddler 411, explains what you may be doing wrong.
Handle with Care
Even if you've read all the baby books, you'll probably have questions about how to care for your newborn's most sensitive parts. After all, a real, live, squirming infant bears little resemblance to the glossy illustrations! Master the finer points of baby hygiene with these tips.
Baby's First Bath: How to Bathe a Newborn
Babies need sponge baths until their umbilical cords fall off. Here's how to give a newborn a bath, with tips on keeping the routine safe.
Baby Tub Basics: Tips for Buying an Infant Bathtub
Choosing a baby tub isn't always easy. Use these tips to find one that works best for your infant.