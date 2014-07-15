Image zoom Monthira/Shutterstock

Producing more breast milk than your baby needs is a great problem to have. In my experience as a physician, most breastfeeding moms worry about producing too little milk, especially when they start pumping in addition to nursing, so that's why you've more than likely received the advice to never throw out your breast milk, but freeze it instead.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), freshly expressed breast milk can be only safely stored in the refrigerator at 40 degrees F (4 degrees C) for 4 days. However, fresh breast milk can be stored in the freezer at 0 degrees F (-18 degrees C) or colder safely for 6 to 12 months.

Here's how to freeze and unfreeze breast milk safely:

How to Freeze Breast Milk:

After pumping, immediately pour the milk into breast milk storage bags or clean food-grade containers with tight fitting lids made of glass or plastic. Leave an inch at the top of the container because milk expands when it freezes.

Store your breast milk in smaller portions (2 to 4 ounces in a bottle/bag) so it will freeze and thaw faster.

Label every storage container with the date of breast milk collection. If you will be delivering breast milk to a childcare provider, clearly label the container with the child’s name and talk to your childcare provider about other requirements they might have for labeling and storing breast milk.

Place the bottles/bags in the freezer immediately. Store the milk in the back of the freezer (not in the door), where it's the coldest, and don't remove it until you're ready to thaw it and serve it to your baby.

Use the oldest milk first or discard it if you won't be using it safely in the future. If you've got plenty already in your freezer and you're still able to pump and store more, don't feel bad about discarding the oldest milk in your freezer.

Breast milk can be stored in an insulated cooler bag with frozen ice packs for up to 24 hours when you are traveling. Once you arrive at your destination, milk should be used right away, stored in the refrigerator, or frozen.

How to Thaw Breast Milk: