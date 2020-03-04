Baby Care Basics

Learn the basics of how to care for your new baby with helpful how-to videos and step-by-step instructions that will have new moms feeling like experts in no time!

The 10 Swim Diapers That Parents on Amazon Trust Most for the Beach and Pool
Splash around without worrying about accidents.
8 Newborn Essentials That'll Make Life Easier
These clever finds simplify early babycare, from feedings to napping to bathtime.
8 Basic Baby Skills You'll Master the First Month
Polish your parenting game with this crash course on the crucial skills you’ll need first.
15 Brilliant Ways to Calm Your Baby
Appealing to your cherub's sight, sound, taste, smell and touch can soothe your baby in the womb—and stop crying once she's a newborn.
4 Tips for Bathing With Your Baby
A bath with your baby can be the most relaxing bonding experience. Here's how to do it right.
Newborn Baby Bootcamp: Taking Care of a Newborn
Every new mom and new dad needs some help. Here's everything you need to know about sleeping, breastfeeding, crying and more to get through those first few weeks with a new baby.
The Age-by-Age Guide to Bonding with Your Baby
Snuggling, playing, and even making goo-goo eyes are all key to helping your infant develop into a healthy child.
Hospitals Need Baby Cuddler Volunteers for NICU
Coolest. Job. Ever. Hospitals are now enlisting volunteers to cuddle babies in the NICU and in adoption agencies—and for good reason. Here's how to get involved.
The Best Baby Care Products
How to Have a Happy Baby
Kangaroo Care Isn't Just for Moms—See This Father and Son Cuddling Newborn Twins
Science Proves You Can't Hold Your Baby Too Much

Babies Given Kangaroo Care Show Benefits Decades Later

New research says premature babies given skin-to-skin contact with their mothers reap benefits into young adulthood.

How to Introduce a Baby to Solid Food
Nursing Roadblocks
Cradle Cap Treatment Tactics and When to Worry
How to Babyproof Your Home
How to Put a Baby Into a Car Seat Properly
How to Survive Eating Out with Baby
How to Treat Baby Acne
How to Fold Baby Clothes
How to Get Baby Dressed
How to Wean a Baby
How to Help Baby Be More Alert
How to Introduce Baby to Siblings
How to Play with Baby
How to Travel with Baby in the Car
How to Introduce Pet and Baby
How to Make a Baby Headband
How to Avoid Separation Anxiety
How to Bond With Your Preemie at the Hospital
How to Feed Twins
How to Design a Nursery on a Budget
How to Give a Baby CPR
How to Bottle-Feed Your Baby
How to Put Twins to Sleep
How to Give Baby His First Haircut
How to Create a Video of Baby's First Year
