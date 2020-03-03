Newborn Care

5 RSV Symptoms in Newborns Never to Ignore
While there's no specific medication for RSV in newborns, there are some very serious symptoms every parent should be aware of in order to avoid an emergency situation.
The Facts on Caput Succedaneum, From Causes to Treatment
If your newborn's head appears puffy and swollen after delivery, she may be have entered the world with this common condition. Here's everything you need to know.
Why Does My Baby Have a Conehead?
Don't worry if your baby's born with a "conehead" shape: This common condition poses no risk to an infant's cognitive development or function.
Plastibell Circumcision: The Procedure, Side Effects, and Aftercare
The Plastibell technique is one of the most common methods of newborn circumcision. Learn more about how the procedure works, possible complications, and treatment of the circumcised penis.
I'm a Mom and a Rabbi: Here's the Deal with Jewish Circumcision
Rabbi Elyssa Cherney, soon-to-be mom of two, shares the meaning behind the Jewish circumcision ritual, and what you need to know if you're hosting or attending a brit milah ceremony.
Newborn Baby Found on Porch With Attached Umbilical Cord Has Pennsylvania Police Searching for Mom
The "adorable" hours-old girl was discovered by a neighbor, and is "doing okay" while authorities look for the person who abandoned her.