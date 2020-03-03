Newborn Care

A newborn baby can feel small and fragile. Learn how to care for your newborn and find out what to do if your baby has colic, jaundice, or an umbilical hernia.

Most Recent

5 RSV Symptoms in Newborns Never to Ignore

5 RSV Symptoms in Newborns Never to Ignore

While there's no specific medication for RSV in newborns, there are some very serious symptoms every parent should be aware of in order to avoid an emergency situation.
Read More
The Facts on Caput Succedaneum, From Causes to Treatment

The Facts on Caput Succedaneum, From Causes to Treatment

If your newborn's head appears puffy and swollen after delivery, she may be have entered the world with this common condition. Here's everything you need to know.
Read More
Why Does My Baby Have a Conehead?

Why Does My Baby Have a Conehead?

Don't worry if your baby's born with a "conehead" shape: This common condition poses no risk to an infant's cognitive development or function.
Read More
Plastibell Circumcision: The Procedure, Side Effects, and Aftercare

Plastibell Circumcision: The Procedure, Side Effects, and Aftercare

The Plastibell technique is one of the most common methods of newborn circumcision. Learn more about how the procedure works, possible complications, and treatment of the circumcised penis. 
Read More
I'm a Mom and a Rabbi: Here's the Deal with Jewish Circumcision

I'm a Mom and a Rabbi: Here's the Deal with Jewish Circumcision

Rabbi Elyssa Cherney, soon-to-be mom of two, shares the meaning behind the Jewish circumcision ritual, and what you need to know if you're hosting or attending a brit milah ceremony.
Read More
Newborn Baby Found on Porch With Attached Umbilical Cord Has Pennsylvania Police Searching for Mom

Newborn Baby Found on Porch With Attached Umbilical Cord Has Pennsylvania Police Searching for Mom

The "adorable" hours-old girl was discovered by a neighbor, and is "doing okay" while authorities look for the person who abandoned her.
Read More

More Newborn Care

Baby Must-Haves (and Don't-Needs) for Your Registry

Baby Must-Haves (and Don't-Needs) for Your Registry

Shop smart for your new baby with this checklist of infant necessities, nice-to-haves, and baby items you don't need to spend money on.
Read More
10 Things to Know About Newborns

10 Things to Know About Newborns

Here are a few basics you need to know about your new arrival.
Read More
10 Newborn Worries (Not to Fret About)

10 Newborn Worries (Not to Fret About)

Read More
Signs Your Baby Has Gas and How to Treat It

Signs Your Baby Has Gas and How to Treat It

Read More
17 Totally Outdated Pieces of Baby Advice

17 Totally Outdated Pieces of Baby Advice

Read More
12 Things No One Ever Tells You About Babies

12 Things No One Ever Tells You About Babies

Read More

Infants Born During Shark Week Will Get Adorable 'Baby Shark' Onesies at a Cincinnati Hospital

Shark Week is expanding to a much younger and more adorable fanbase this year.

All Newborn Care

8 Ways to Prevent Gas in Babies and Toddlers

8 Ways to Prevent Gas in Babies and Toddlers

Read More
The Age-by-Age Guide to Bonding with Your Baby

The Age-by-Age Guide to Bonding with Your Baby

Read More
Why My Baby Is Fussy and Why It's Not My Fault

Why My Baby Is Fussy and Why It's Not My Fault

Read More
The Best Baby Care Products

The Best Baby Care Products

Read More
How to Have a Happy Baby

How to Have a Happy Baby

Read More
Can You Knit or Crochet? These Babies Are in Need of Purple Caps

Can You Knit or Crochet? These Babies Are in Need of Purple Caps

Read More
6 Unique and Natural Baby Skincare Brands We Love

6 Unique and Natural Baby Skincare Brands We Love

Read More
Apgar Score: How It's Done and What's Normal

Apgar Score: How It's Done and What's Normal

Read More
Serena Williams Reveals Baby's Name, Delivery Complications

Serena Williams Reveals Baby's Name, Delivery Complications

Read More
Crying and Colic: What You Need to Know

Crying and Colic: What You Need to Know

Read More
What Does Contact Dermatitis Look Like on a Baby?

What Does Contact Dermatitis Look Like on a Baby?

Read More
5 Ways You're Cleaning Your Baby Wrong

5 Ways You're Cleaning Your Baby Wrong

Read More
The New Rules on Raising Babies

The New Rules on Raising Babies

Read More
What is Vernix Caseosa?

What is Vernix Caseosa?

Read More
AAP: Kangaroo Care Lowers Risk of Death in Preemies

AAP: Kangaroo Care Lowers Risk of Death in Preemies

Read More
9 Totally Normal Reasons Babies Cry

9 Totally Normal Reasons Babies Cry

Read More
6 Genius Ways to Make a Baby Stop Crying

6 Genius Ways to Make a Baby Stop Crying

Read More
The Person Most Likely to Infect Your Baby With Pertussis Is...

The Person Most Likely to Infect Your Baby With Pertussis Is...

Read More
Newborn Lifesavers: 5 Screening Tests Your Baby Needs

Newborn Lifesavers: 5 Screening Tests Your Baby Needs

Read More
Can glitter lotion be used on babies?

Can glitter lotion be used on babies?

Read More
Why does my pharmacist print the dosage in milliliters?

Why does my pharmacist print the dosage in milliliters?

Read More
What is this rash?

What is this rash?

Read More
How can I alter my newborn's sleep schedule?

How can I alter my newborn's sleep schedule?

Read More
Can newborns be spoiled?

Can newborns be spoiled?

Read More
Can I take a newborn out in public?

Can I take a newborn out in public?

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com