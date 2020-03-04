Weaning

Weaning can be challenging depending on your baby and how attached he is to breastfeeding. Learn how to tell if your baby is ready to be weaned, and get advice on how to introduce cow's milk into his diet.

Most Recent

The 7 Best Transitional Sippy Cups and When to Introduce Them
The first step in weaning your baby is introducing them to a cup. Here are some expert-approved tips for making transition from the bottle or the breast, plus a round-up of the best sippy cups for little ones.
Post-Weaning Depression Is a Thing, And It's Time We Start Talking About It
One mom learned her insomnia, night sweats, and nervousness were all due to post-weaning depression. Never heard of it? You're not alone—but here's what you need to know.
This Mom Shared Such an Emotional Post About Her Son Weaning from Breastfeeding
The now-viral post captures the mom's raw, mixed emotions about her son weaning himself from breastfeeding, and her struggle to comfort him in other ways.
The Do's and Don'ts of Weaning
It's best to have a plan when weaning your little one. We tell you how to make the process go as smoothly as possible for you and your little one.
The Dos and Don'ts of Weaning
Move beyond breast milk to solid foods and keep baby happy while doing it. Learn the ins and outs today.
How to Stop Breastfeeding in 10 Simple Steps
There's no universal approach to weaning, but a few golden rules can make the transition go smoothly. We've rounded up advice from lactation consultants and developmental experts for how to stop breastfeeding your baby.
Advertisement

More Weaning

Kelly Rowland: "I Want to Raise a Good Man"
The Moment I Knew My Breastfeeding Days Were Over
When Do Babies Hold Their Bottle?
Spoon-Fed Babies May Be More Likely to Be Overweight
New Study: Is Finger Food Better for Babies than Spoon-Feeding?
Pacifiers, Bottles, and Breastfeeding: Easy Ways to Wean

Weaning from Breastfeeding: How to Do It at Every Age

Just when you finally get the hang of nursing, it's time to wean your baby. Here's how to wean from breastfeeding, ensuring the transition from breast to bottle is a surefire success.

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com