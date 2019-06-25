Breastfeeding Tips & Techniques

Getting your baby to breastfeed comfortably requires practice and patience. A few good tips from our lactation experts will help you get started. Learn techniques for getting you and your baby comfortable breastfeeding. Also be sure to check out our section on Breastfeeding Basics.

Most Recent

I Tried Lactation Cookies to Boost My Breastmilk Production

I Tried Lactation Cookies to Boost My Breastmilk Production

How much of a role does nutrition really play when it comes to how much breast milk your body creates? Here's the scoop, plus my experience testing out lactation bites postpartum.
Read More
Tandem Nursing a Toddler and Newborn: How I Make It Work

Tandem Nursing a Toddler and Newborn: How I Make It Work

I never planned on breastfeeding two babies at the same time. But before I knew it my newborn was at one breast and my toddler was at the other. It turned out to be one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.
Read More
Lactation Massage for Breastfeeding Moms: Is It Worth It?

Lactation Massage for Breastfeeding Moms: Is It Worth It?

Experts weigh in on whether a lactation massage can help prevent breastfeeding issues like mastitis or increase your milk supply. 
Read More
Top 5 Tips for Breastfeeding After Birth

Top 5 Tips for Breastfeeding After Birth

How do you survive the first 48 hours of motherhood—and of breastfeeding? A certified lactation consultant gives the scoop.
Read More
11 Questions on Mom Boobs Answered

11 Questions on Mom Boobs Answered

From the miraculous (Hey, maybe I could be a swimsuit model!) to the mortifying (WHAT is leaking out of me?), breast changes are a rite of passage for moms. We’ve got answers to your biggest questions about how to keep your breasts healthy and happy. 
Read More
Mom Pumps While Dancing, Gives Mamas Everywhere Multitasking Goals

Mom Pumps While Dancing, Gives Mamas Everywhere Multitasking Goals

This mom's hands-free pumping looks super convenient...and thanks to the fact that she dances while pumping, it even looks fun!
Read More

More Breastfeeding Tips & Techniques

Your Age-by-Age Guide to Weaning

Your Age-by-Age Guide to Weaning

Even though there's no universal approach to weaning, there are a few golden rules that can help the transition go smoothly for you and baby. We've rounded up lactation consultants, developmental experts, and real moms to help you know when to stop breastfeeding, and get both mind and body ready for weaning.
Read More
7 Tips for Getting Baby Latched On to the Breast

7 Tips for Getting Baby Latched On to the Breast

Breastfeeding will be more relaxed for both you and your baby when he has a good latch from the get-go. We can help you make that happen.
Read More
Combining Breastfeeding With Formula

Combining Breastfeeding With Formula

Read More
39 Breastfeeding Secrets Every New Mother Should Know

39 Breastfeeding Secrets Every New Mother Should Know

Read More
6 Surprising Ways to Use Breast Milk

6 Surprising Ways to Use Breast Milk

Read More
Newborn Breastfeeding Tips

Newborn Breastfeeding Tips

Read More

Get the Sweet Story Behind This Magnificent Maleficent-Themed Breastfeeding Shoot

It's not your typical breastfeeding photo shoot, but that's why we love it.

All Breastfeeding Tips & Techniques

Here's How Coachella Is Becoming More Mom-Friendly

Here's How Coachella Is Becoming More Mom-Friendly

Read More
Target Is Testing Public Breastfeeding Lounges in Its Stores

Target Is Testing Public Breastfeeding Lounges in Its Stores

Read More
This Victoria's Secret Model Breastfeeding During a Photo Shoot Is Every Multitasking Mama

This Victoria's Secret Model Breastfeeding During a Photo Shoot Is Every Multitasking Mama

Read More
3 Heroic Moms Taking on Public Breastfeeding Shamers

3 Heroic Moms Taking on Public Breastfeeding Shamers

Read More
9 Celeb Breastfeeding Quotes That Inspired Us in 2016

9 Celeb Breastfeeding Quotes That Inspired Us in 2016

Read More
Mom's Awesome Photo Proves Dads Can Help With Breastfeeding Too

Mom's Awesome Photo Proves Dads Can Help With Breastfeeding Too

Read More
This Mom Went Viral with Her Spot-On Tips for Supporting Breastfeeding Moms

This Mom Went Viral with Her Spot-On Tips for Supporting Breastfeeding Moms

Read More
It's World Breastfeeding Week, So Go Ahead and Post That Brelfie!

It's World Breastfeeding Week, So Go Ahead and Post That Brelfie!

Read More
This Video of a Breastfeeding Celeb Mama Is Multitasking at Its Finest

This Video of a Breastfeeding Celeb Mama Is Multitasking at Its Finest

Read More
My Decision to Breastfeed My 3-Year-Old Son Is My Own

My Decision to Breastfeed My 3-Year-Old Son Is My Own

Read More
The Do's and Don'ts of Weaning

The Do's and Don'ts of Weaning

Read More
Celeb Moms Get Real About Breastfeeding

Celeb Moms Get Real About Breastfeeding

Read More
How to Do the Straddle Breastfeeding Position

How to Do the Straddle Breastfeeding Position

Read More
You Have to See the Stunning Pics of This Breastfeeding Bride

You Have to See the Stunning Pics of This Breastfeeding Bride

Read More
This Woman Who Cut a Nursing Mom's Food Proves Not All Heroes Wear Capes

This Woman Who Cut a Nursing Mom's Food Proves Not All Heroes Wear Capes

Read More
Dad Goes Viral With His Genius Breastfeeding Hack

Dad Goes Viral With His Genius Breastfeeding Hack

Read More
5 Foods That Could Help Increase Your Breast Milk Supply

5 Foods That Could Help Increase Your Breast Milk Supply

Read More
This Mom's Tandem Breastfeeding Photo Sparked a Heated Debate

This Mom's Tandem Breastfeeding Photo Sparked a Heated Debate

Read More
This Breastfeeding Mom's Viral Photo Will Make Your Day

This Breastfeeding Mom's Viral Photo Will Make Your Day

Read More
NFL Team Gives Breastfeeding Moms a Reason to Cheer

NFL Team Gives Breastfeeding Moms a Reason to Cheer

Read More
Broadcaster Mom Breastfeeds...On Live TV!

Broadcaster Mom Breastfeeds...On Live TV!

Read More
Why Do Moms Quit Breastfeeding? Here's the No. 1 Reason...

Why Do Moms Quit Breastfeeding? Here's the No. 1 Reason...

Read More
See a Politician Mom Breastfeeding on the Job Like It's NBD

See a Politician Mom Breastfeeding on the Job Like It's NBD

Read More
Target's New Breastfeeding Policy Is a Win for Nursing Moms

Target's New Breastfeeding Policy Is a Win for Nursing Moms

Read More
Normalize Breastfeeding Now Has Its Own Day of Recognition

Normalize Breastfeeding Now Has Its Own Day of Recognition

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com