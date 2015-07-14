Lactation consultants spend most of their time helping Mom and Baby establish a good latch. "If we can help Mom and Baby establish a good latch, we can avoid most of the other nursing problems," says Connie Cox, RN, IBCLC.

La Leche League International says you'll know Baby is latched properly if your nipple and at least half of your areola are completely sucked into Baby's mouth. An incomplete latch means Mom is likely to feel a pinch and might end up with sore or cracked nipples.

If you're still uncomfortable after 60 seconds of nursing, gently press your finger on your breast near Baby's mouth to break the seal, then try again, making sure Baby's mouth is open wide.