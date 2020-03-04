Breastfeeding Problems

As rewarding as breastfeeding can be, sometimes it can be difficult and even downright painful. Learn how to deal with common breastfeeding problems including engorgement, and more.

Most Recent

Parents With PTSD Are More Likely to Struggle With Breastfeeding
For birthing parents with pre-existing post-traumatic stress disorder, the road to breastfeeding isn't as smooth as you might have been led to believe, yet no one is talking about it. Here's what new parents should know.
Cluster Feeding and Newborns: A Guide for Parents
Does your baby seem to get ravenous in the evening hours, nursing several times in short succession? You’re probably dealing with cluster feeding. Here’s what to know about the normal newborn phenomenon.
I Got Nipple Thrush From Breastfeeding And This Is What It Feels Like
Oral thrush is very common. But did you know the fungal infection can also appear on the nipples? Here is everything you need to know about how the condition affects nursing mothers.
Breastfeeding With Implants: What New Moms Should Know
Find out what the experts say about your ability to nurse a newborn with breast implants, plus how breastfeeding can impact your implants.
Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Decision to Not Breastfeed Her Second Child: 'I Feel Judged'
Mother of two Jana Kramer discussed her decision to forgo breastfeeding on the latest episode of her podcast with husband Mike Caussin.
Jenna Jameson 'Almost' Had Fiancé Lior Help with Blocked Milk Duct from Breastfeeding
Jenna Jameson said she strives to "avoid antibiotics at all costs," so she turned to daughter Batel to help her clear out her blocked milk duct.
More Breastfeeding Problems

The Best Ways to Prevent and Treat Sore Nipples
Learn about five common causes of nipple pain, and what you can do to treat sore nipples while breastfeeding.
Moms' Pictures of Mastitis Go Viral for an Important Reason
Moms are sharing photos of mastitis—and they are raising an important point about a breastfeeding issue that's rarely mentioned.
Why You Might Get a Breast Abscess While Breastfeeding & How to Treat It
Kat Von D Reveals She Asked a Stranger for Breast Milk After She Had Trouble Feeding Her Baby
Cancer Survivor Posts 'No Breastfeeding Zone' in Hospital Room to Prevent Criticism
Breastfeeding Mom Kicked Out of Swimming Pool Plans to File Charges: 'It's Absolutely Disgusting'

Mom Reveals Breastfeeding Issues After Baby's Dramatic Weight Loss: 'Her Eyes Were Sunken In'

Jordan Talley, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was over the moon when she welcomed her second child, Lucy Eleanor, at 6 lbs. and 8 oz. on April 9.

All Breastfeeding Problems

Mom Shamed for Breastfeeding Among Statues of Topless Women
MomsRising Members Are Celebrating World Breastfeeding Week in the Coolest Way
Melinda Gates' Breastfeeding Essay Is a Must-Read
Gorgeous Photo Series Highlights the Issue of Shaming Breastfeeding Moms
New Study Reveals Global Breastfeeding Hurdles
Hilarious Bikini Selfie Showcases Totally Relatable Breastfeeding Mom Problem
Heart-Wrenching Photos Show Mom With Breast Cancer Nursing Her Baby for the Last Time
The 'Girls' Finale Paints an Imperfect (and Totally Realistic) Picture of Motherhood
Mom Captures Public Breastfeeding Shaming Incident on Facebook Live Video
Mom's Refreshingly Honest Post Explains Why 'I Wish I Never Breastfed My Baby'
After Newborn Died From Dehydration, Breastfeeding Mom Shares Her Heartbreaking Story
No Charges to Be Filed Against Daycare Worker Who Breastfed Baby Against Mom's Wishes
Kristin Cavallari Gets Real About Her Breastfeeding Boobs on Instagram
This Breastfeeding Photo Is an Important Reminder That Every Baby Is Different
Photographer Hits Back After Gorgeous Breastfeeding Photos Come Under Fire
Mom Catches Daycare Worker Breastfeeding Her 3-Month-Old on Surveillance Video
This New Mom's Post Is for Every Woman Who Has Struggled to Breastfeed
3 Heroic Moms Taking on Public Breastfeeding Shamers
Widowed Dad Writes Touching Post to New Moms About Breastfeeding Guilt and PPD
Thought-Provoking Song Imagines Life 'If Daddies Made Milk'
3 Ways to Solve Breastfeeding Aches & Pains
This Deeply Personal Photo Series Celebrates #BlackBreastfeedingWeek
This Mom Literally Got a Medal After Breastfeeding for an Entire Year
The (Surprising) No. 1 Reason Moms Don't Have Breastfeeding Success
Here's One Shocking Reason for the Racial Gap in Breastfeeding
