Can I supplement breast milk with formula?

A: The fact is, some breastfeeding is better than none. So, if it'll keep you nursing longer, consider replacing one feeding -- or more -- a day with formula. You'll want to sandwich your bottle-feedings between those at the breast to keep up your milk supply. As long as you consistently nurse two, three, or four times per day, you should be able to continue breastfeeding as long as you want. --Sarah Van Buskirk