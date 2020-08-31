Katy Perry's Pumping Bra Is Going Viral — Here's Where to Shop It for $21

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The pop star shared a relatable and totally hilarious postpartum selfie. Good news is, the bra is actually really great and very affordable.

We've got to give it up for new mom Katy Perry, who recently shared a selfie that moms everywhere can totally relate to. The pop star welcomed daughter, Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom earlier this month, and it's safe to say much has changed for the couple, including the fashionable star's outfit choices.

In the selfie shared to her Instagram stories on Aug. 30, Perry gave a nod to the MTV VMAs, which she did not attend. Instead of showing off a gorgeous red carpet look, the singer posted a photo of her in a pair of Frida Mom postpartum underwear and a Medela Easy Expression Hands-Free Pumping Bra. She tagged each brand, while jokily adding, "Hair n makeup by: @exhaustion."

As with most things Perry wears, the items quickly went viral. In fact, the Medela Easy Expression Hands-Free Pumping Bra is already the number one Amazon bestseller in the Electric Breast Pumps category. Like Perry, moms rave about the bra, with one five-star reviewer saying, "I couldn't live without this bra," and another claiming, "This is a very necessary product for anyone pumping!"

To buy! Medela Easy Expression Hands-Free Pumping Bra, $20.66; amazon.com

The bra allows moms to pump while keeping their hands free to work or hold their baby. The strapless design holds everything in place while the front zipper makes the bra easy to put on and take off. The openings hold breast shield attachments securely in place while you pump, and it works with all Medela breast pumps as well as a variety of others.

With close to 1,000 five-star reviews, it seems many moms are in agreement that this bra is worth a try. Plus, with a relatively low price just under $21, it's easy to see why so many women — pop stars included — love it.