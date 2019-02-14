How to Hand Express Breast Milk

Breast pumps are a modern day miracle, but hand expression can definitely come in handy. In the first few days of breastfeeding, hand expression is often the easiest way for moms to express colostrum. Even when their milk "comes in," some mothers find hand expression more efficient and comfortable than pumping: It makes them feel more control over the process, and many find it more relaxing than being hooked up to a machine.

Hand expression can also help in cases of engorgement and plugged ducts or mastitis. And combining hand expression with pumping has even been shown to increase the volume of milk that a mom pumps. And what about those times when you forgot your pump, your pump is malfunctioning, or your power has gone out? Hand expression to the rescue!

