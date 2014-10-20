Breast Pump Pointers: Your Ultimate Pumping Guide

There are lots of decisions you'll need to make when picking the right breast milk pump for your needs.The two main kids of pumps are hand pumps (you move a handle to work the vacuum motion) and electric pumps (a battery or electricity runs the vacuum). A hand pump is cheaper, more portable, and sometimes more comfortable. But an electric breast pump can be more efficient, especially if it works both breasts simultaneously.

Shari Criso, M.S.N., R.N., a certified nurse-midwife and board-certified lactation consultant in Flanders, New Jersey, recommends that you look for three key features in a breast pump:

Adjustable speed and suction, so you can customize your pumping to what is most comfortable for you A closed system, meaning one that prevents milk from backing up into the pump parts or tubing Multiple-size flanges that either come with the pump or are available for purchase (the flange is the "dome" that fits over your breast; if it doesn't fit well, you may not be able to express milk effectively and it could be painful).

Keep in mind that it's not unreasonable to own one of each kind of breast pump (manual and electric), if you can afford it.