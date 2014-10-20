The Best Breast Pump: A Buyer's Guide for Nursing Mothers

If you're going to pump every day, you should invest in a double electric pump. There are two types of double electric pumps: the "single user pumps” that you buy in the store, and the "multi-user pumps” that you rent (they’re often referred to as "hospital-grade"). Multi-user pumps are generally more durable and take 10 to 15 minutes, while single-user pumps tend to be more portable and take 15 to 20 minutes. Some electric pumps are also wearable, which lets you use it hands-free.

If you're going to use a pump only occasionally, consider getting a lower-cost manual breast pump instead. Denise Altman, a registered nurse and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant in Columbia, South Carolina, says a manual pump usually takes about twice as much time as a double electric single user. If you're not returning to work, or you work from home and have more flexibility in your schedule, a manual option may be the best breast pump for your lifestyle and budget.