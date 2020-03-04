Breast Pumping

Moms that recently gave birth breast pump for the purpose of storing milk to give to their baby when they're not around. Learn all about breast pumping, including how to use a pump, which one to use, and much more.

Most Recent

'Loki' Costume Designer on Making Sophia Di Martino's Costume Nursing- and Pumping-Friendly: 'So She Could Be a Strong New Mom'
Loki costume designer Christine Wada added concealed zippers to Sophia Di Martino's costume to make pumping and breastfeeding easier during filming.
Exclusively Pumping Parents Can Get Help From Lactation Consultants
More lactation consultants are offering assistance to exclusively pumping parents. If you're considering exclusive pumping, here's why you should see one.
Teacher Mom Told She Was 'Tattling' For Complaining When a Student Walked in on Her in the Pumping Room
This Reddit mom's colleague confronted her after a student walked in while she was pumping—not to apologize for giving the student access to the locked room, but to berate her for "tattling" on him about it.
Katy Perry's Pumping Bra Is Going Viral — Here's Where to Shop It for $21
The pop star shared a retable and totally hilarious postpartum selfie.
This Is What the Ultimate Office Pumping Room Looks Like & Why It Matters
Experts in the architecture and design world are joining forces with employed moms to ensure lactation rooms become the norm in every workplace. Here's what they should look like.
How to Pump Breast Milk While Driving
Is it safe to pump breast milk while driving? It depends who you ask. Here's how one mom does it and what you should know if you're thinking about trying it.
More Breast Pumping

7 Bottle Feeding Tips for Breastfeeding Moms
Worried about nipple confusion? Try these smart strategies to help bottle feeding and breastfeeding work well together.
Mom Covers Herself in Breast Milk Bags to Make a Point About Working Moms
This mom's art highlights a major societal problem—and helps working moms understand they're not alone. 
How to Hand Express Breast Milk
Ex-KFC Employee Awarded More Than $1.5 Million in Breastfeeding Discrimination Case
More Moms are Exclusively Pumping Breastmilk, Here's Why
Exclusive Pumping: The Scoop on Schedules, Milk Supply and Tips for Success

Wireless Breast Pumps Are Making Life Easier

Pinterest searches for "wireless breast pump" were up 114% in 2018. Here's the scoop. 

All Breast Pumping

Mom Says She Was 'Harassed & Humiliated' for Trying to Bring Her Breast Pump Aboard a Flight
Kristen Bell Shares a Hilarious 'Bad Moms' Multitasking Fail
One Mama's Hilarious 'Pump'kin Is Going to Make Your Halloween
Nikki Reed Brings a 'Hot Date' to an Event (Spoiler: It's Her Breast Pump)
Could a Lack of Investment in Women Be Shelving Some Amazing Baby Products?
The Hot Drink at Burning Man? Breast Milk Lattes!
Tired Mom of Three Shares Encouraging Words for All Moms
How to Get Your Insurance to Pay for Breast Pumps
MomsRising Members Are Celebrating World Breastfeeding Week in the Coolest Way
Mom With Hyperlactation Syndrome Donates Hundreds of Gallons of Breast Milk
The CDC's New Breast Pump Cleaning Guidelines Are a Must-Read for Pumping Moms
These Women's Expressions While Pumping Pretty Much Sum Up How We All Feel About It
We Love This Mom's Awesome Photo of 200 Ounces of Breast Milk She Plans to Donate
This Lactating Elf on The Shelf Is Winning the Internet Right Now
Hipster Fav to the Rescue: Olivia Wilde's 'Cliche' Breast Milk Bag Hack
25 Things That Go Through Your Mind When You're Pumping Breastmilk
Air Travel Is About to Get a Little Easier for Breastfeeding Moms
Sexism Doesn't Fly for 4 Breastfeeding Frontier Airline Pilots
Pumping Moms Everywhere Will Feel for Brooklyn Decker's Travel Nightmare
The Amount of Breastmilk Airport Security Made This Mom Throw Away Is Outrageous
This Photo of a Mom Pumping at Work Is All Kinds of Epic
Breastfeeding Mom's Positive Post About Delta Goes Viral
This Grieving Mom Donated 92 Gallons of Breastmilk in Her Stillborn's Honor
Many Breastfeeding Moms STILL Aren't Accommodated at Work
Breastfeeding Mom Kicked Out of Bathroom With Breast Pump Still Attached
