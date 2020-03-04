Breast Pumping

'Loki' Costume Designer on Making Sophia Di Martino's Costume Nursing- and Pumping-Friendly: 'So She Could Be a Strong New Mom'
Loki costume designer Christine Wada added concealed zippers to Sophia Di Martino's costume to make pumping and breastfeeding easier during filming.
Exclusively Pumping Parents Can Get Help From Lactation Consultants
More lactation consultants are offering assistance to exclusively pumping parents. If you're considering exclusive pumping, here's why you should see one.
Teacher Mom Told She Was 'Tattling' For Complaining When a Student Walked in on Her in the Pumping Room
This Reddit mom's colleague confronted her after a student walked in while she was pumping—not to apologize for giving the student access to the locked room, but to berate her for "tattling" on him about it.
Katy Perry's Pumping Bra Is Going Viral — Here's Where to Shop It for $21
The pop star shared a retable and totally hilarious postpartum selfie.
This Is What the Ultimate Office Pumping Room Looks Like & Why It Matters
Experts in the architecture and design world are joining forces with employed moms to ensure lactation rooms become the norm in every workplace. Here's what they should look like.
How to Pump Breast Milk While Driving
Is it safe to pump breast milk while driving? It depends who you ask. Here's how one mom does it and what you should know if you're thinking about trying it.