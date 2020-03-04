I Tried Lactation Cookies to Boost My Breastmilk Production
How much of a role does nutrition really play when it comes to how much breast milk your body creates? Here's the scoop, plus my experience testing out lactation bites postpartum.
The Risks of a Breast Milk Mix-Up: What to Do If Your Child Care Provider Confuses Yours With Another Mom's Pumped Supply
Breast milk sharing is a safe, common practice, but here's what you need to know about your rights and its impact on your child.
How Breast Milk Boosts Your Baby's Microbiome
Nursing is especially good for a baby's "microbiome". But here's how to help good bacteria flourish whether you breastfeed or bottle-feed.
Marijuana Helped Me Through My Postpartum PTSD
When crippling postpartum PTSD set in, I knew had to do something. I chose to use marijuana—despite breastfeeding—and it saved me.
Jessica Simpson Proudly Displays Full Bottle of Breast Milk: 'This Is What Success Feels Like'
Jessica Simpson knows the labor of love it can take to produce a full bottle of breast milk — or, as many new moms call it, "liquid gold."
Tamera Mowry Drinks Sister Tia's Breast Milk After Falling Ill, Hoping It Will Cure Her Sickness
The twin sisters are known for being close, but their relationship was taken to the next level recently.