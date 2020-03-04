Breast Milk

Feeding your baby breast milk is recommended because of the nutritional benefits it provides. Learn about your milk supply, what makes breast milk so good for your baby, and how to store breast milk.Also be sure to check out our section on Breast Pumping.

Most Recent

I Tried Lactation Cookies to Boost My Breastmilk Production
How much of a role does nutrition really play when it comes to how much breast milk your body creates? Here's the scoop, plus my experience testing out lactation bites postpartum.
The Risks of a Breast Milk Mix-Up: What to Do If Your Child Care Provider Confuses Yours With Another Mom's Pumped Supply
Breast milk sharing is a safe, common practice, but here's what you need to know about your rights and its impact on your child.
How Breast Milk Boosts Your Baby's Microbiome
Nursing is especially good for a baby's "microbiome". But here's how to help good bacteria flourish whether you breastfeed or bottle-feed.
Marijuana Helped Me Through My Postpartum PTSD
When crippling postpartum PTSD set in, I knew had to do something. I chose to use marijuana—despite breastfeeding—and it saved me.
Jessica Simpson Proudly Displays Full Bottle of Breast Milk: 'This Is What Success Feels Like'
Jessica Simpson knows the labor of love it can take to produce a full bottle of breast milk — or, as many new moms call it, "liquid gold."
Tamera Mowry Drinks Sister Tia's Breast Milk After Falling Ill, Hoping It Will Cure Her Sickness
The twin sisters are known for being close, but their relationship was taken to the next level recently.
Advertisement

More Breast Milk

More Moms Are Using Donor Breast Milk, Here's Why
As the health benefits of breast milk become more widely understood, the use of donor milk is on the rise.
Why I Chose Donor Milk For My Baby
There's nothing wrong with formula (I've used it with both my children), but I think it's great to have my baby on as much human milk as possible.
More Moms are Exclusively Pumping Breastmilk, Here's Why
Overactive Letdown: Can a Baby Choke on Breast Milk?
This Up-Close Video of Breast Milk Has Been Viewed Over 2 Million Times
Could This Drink From Starbucks Boost Your Breast Milk Supply?

12 Best Foods for Breastfeeding Moms

If you're a nursing mom, add these healthy breastfeeding superfoods to your diet to get the nutrients you need. Some may help increase breast milk supply!

All Breast Milk

Yes, You Can Breastfeed a Surrogate Baby
WWE's Brie Bella Is Donating Her Breast Milk to Help Babies In Need
Mom With Hyperlactation Syndrome Donates Hundreds of Gallons of Breast Milk
Mom Claims She Used Breast Milk in Brownies for School Bake Sale: Scrappy or Scary?
3 Big Rules for Using Donated Breast Milk
A Guide to Donating Breast Milk
We Love This Mom's Awesome Photo of 200 Ounces of Breast Milk She Plans to Donate
These Moms Donated Nearly 4 Gallons of Breastmilk to the Baby of a Fallen Officer
7 Easy and Delicious Lactation Smoothies
The Do's and Don'ts of Weaning
How to Do the Straddle Breastfeeding Position
Viral Photo Shows How Breastmilk Changes for Baby's Needs
One Mom's Battle to Bring Breast Milk on a Flight
Dad Pleas for Breastmilk for Baby After Wife Dies Suddenly
Breastfeeding Moms Can Skip Vitamin Drops, Research Suggests
8 Surprising Things That Can Affect Your Breast Milk Supply
Colostrum 101
Banking on Mother's Milk
Combining Breastfeeding With Formula
It's Baaack! Breast Milk Ice Cream Fit for Royalty
Another Reason Why Buying Breast Milk Online Is Not Safe
How to Get Started Pumping Breast Milk
Two Surprising Ways Breastfeeding Can Help Your Child at Age 6
Olivia Wilde Just Did WHAT With Breast Milk?!
An Energy Boost From Drinking Breast Milk?
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com