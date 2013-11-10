Get Started Nursing

Try to begin nursing within an hour of delivery. Your baby is primed for breastfeeding, and birthing hormones make it easy for you to express colostrum.

Most breastfed newborns lose up to 7 percent of their body weight in the first three days, but they generally return to their birth weight around day ten.

Look out for taxi-cab-yellow liquid poop by day five. This is a sign your sweetie is eating well! Call your doctor if your baby's BMs are still dark.

You'll produce only a little milk in the early days, but it's ultra protective -- like a mini vaccination!

Originally published in the August 2013 issue of American Baby magazine.