Celebrity Breastfeeding Photos and #Selfies
At this point in time, it's safe to say you've probably seen at least one of your friend's boobs. That's because new moms are beginning to flood Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook with #selfies taken during breastfeeding sessions. (After all, what else is there to do while baby eats?)
Celebrity mamas are no different. But as much as we adore Angelina Jolie or Olivia Wilde's gorgeous, print-ready nursing photos, we're partial to the ones taken with a plain old smartphone. Check out some of the non-Photoshopped celeb Instagram snaps here.
Peta Murgatroyd
"Multitasking is on another level right now," Murgatroyd tweeted, just before posting this pumping selfie, which she captioned in part: "Can't stop the pump." The Dancing with the Stars performer welcomed her first child, son Shai Alexander, with fiance and fellow DWTS star Maksim Chmerkovskiy, in early January. And while we've yet to get a glimpse of the tiny dancer, Murgatroyd has posted several refreshingly honest postpartum selfies to counter the idea that women should "bounce back" physically right after giving birth. "The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time," she wrote on Instagram. "Now it's time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey."
Candice Swanepoel
Supermodel mom Candice Swanepoel took to Instagram to make a bold statement about her experience breastfeeding in public. The Victoria's Secret Angel pointed out the hypocrisy of her career: modeling gorgeously revealing lingerie versus baring skin to nurse her son. "I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..?" Swanepoel wrote in the caption of the precious photo. "Breastfeeding is not sexual, it's natural." We're so with you, lady!
Olivia Wilde
The Vinyl star gave birth to her second child less than two weeks ago, but she already seems to have the whole juggling-two-kids thing down. Yesterday, the glowing mama (who also has son Otis, 2) took to Instagram to post a breastfeeding selfie with newborn daughter Daisy before the duo took to the streets of Brooklyn for a mother-daughter stroll. “My drinking buddy,” she captioned the sweet pic, then added the hashtag #neverunderestimatethepowerofawoman, which was also emblazoned across the front of her T-shirt. We hear you, mama—loud and clear!
Pink
Singer and mom Pink has always been an outspoken advocate of normalizing breastfeeding. Most recently, the rocker took to Instagram to share a photo of herself nursing her daughter Willow. “In honor of #nationalbreastfeedingweek2016 I proudly post this photo of a very HEALTHY, NATURAL act between mother and child. Taken in Helsinki by a very supportive and proud Papa,” Pink captioned the intimate snapshot, referencing her hubby, Carey Hart. Can we get a collective, “Awww!” and maybe a standing, slow clap? You go Pink!
Audrina Patridge
We’ve seen celebrity moms breastfeed in some interesting places, but reality star Audrina Patridge’s latest lactation locale may take the cake. Wedding cake, that is. The new mom shared a photo of herself on Instagram nursing daughter Kirra while shopping for a gown for her upcoming nuptials to Corey Bohan. “always capturing a moment.... Nursing Kirra while trying to find the perfect wedding dress.. #professionalmultitasker #itscrunchtime,” Patridge captioned the precious shot. By the way, we love the dress!
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler is clearly enjoying everything new motherhood has to offer the third time around. The actress recently posted a sweet photo to Instagram of herself breastfeeding her 2-week-old daughter Lula Rose. “Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl. So grateful for this precious gift,” Tyler captioned the adorable mom-and-baby cuddle session shot. The proud mama and her fiancé, sports agent David Gardner, also have a 1-year-old son, Sailor Gene. Tyler shares her oldest son, 11-year-old Milo, with ex-hubby and British rocker Royston Langdon.
Thandie Newton
Actress Thandie Newton is a fan of extended breastfeeding, and she isn’t afraid to show it. The star recently posted a photo to Instagram of herself nursing her 2-year-old son Booker at a music festival in England, along with this caption: “Perfect happiness @latitudefest This is what my body is made for. And the rest is my choice. #Freedom.” You go, Thandie! And yes, Booker does look 100 percent content!
Tess Holliday
This is one model mama who has no issues with public breastfeeding.
Holliday Instagrammed a very raw and beautiful black-and-white image of herself nursing her 3-week-old son Bowie—nipple and all. “I had to capture this moment because today was the first time I was successful at feeding lilBowie [lying] down,” the proud second-time mom (she also has a 10-year-old son named Rilee) captioned the shot.
YASSSS, Tess!! And her fiance Nick Holliday clearly feels the same way, because he posted the exact same pic to his own Instagram feed. “Don't let anyone make you feel bad about feeding your child, wherever that may be,” he wrote in the caption. “And for the women out there who can't breastfeed, don't let anyone make you feel bad about that either.”
What an amazing couple. Keep up the awesome inspo!
Kristen Cavallari
The "Laguna Beach" alum is no stranger to pumping breast milk on the fly. While pregnant with daughter Saylor, the mom-of-three posted an awesome breast pump throwback to Instagram. "Pumping in airport bathrooms," she wrote in the caption. "Feel like I JUST put all my pumping essentials away won't be long before I'm at it again #TBT #goodtimes #gottadowhatyagottado."
Now Cavallari is at it again, giving her followers a decidedly more glossy glimpse of pump life. "The glamorous side of the #BalancinginHeels #BookTour," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a shot of her mid-pump, but still somehow managing to looking absolutely radiant in a short black dress and heels.
Rock on, KCav! Looks like three kids agrees with you!
Karolina Kurkova
Former Victoria's Secret model Karolina Kurkova posted a picture of herself breastfeeding her 3-month-old son, Noah Lee, on Instagram, and is encouraging other moms to follow her lead. "Taking a moment today to give thanks for the gift of breastfeeding," she wrote. "Nature had things figured out long before we did and I believe there is no better source of nutrition for our babies than a mother's milk, when we are able to breastfeed. It's not an easy process, but I encourage you to not give up! It was challenging for me at the start, but I am loving every step of this journey. I celebrate the women who have made this beautiful commitment!! I would love to see your #breastfeedingselfie, post or tag a friend who is #breastfeeding XOXO, KK."
Brooklyn Decker
Model and first-time mom Brooklyn Decker gave social media a glimpse of what her Sunday evening looked like. Unlike other celebs, Decker was not donning an elaborate gown on the red carpet of the 73rd annual Golden Globes—she was at home breastfeeding 4-month-old Hank. The best part of the Instagram pic? Her hysterical, straight-to-the-point caption: "#notgoldenglobes #mykidsuckinonagoldenglobetho." *mic drop*
Jessie James Decker
Country singer Jessie James Decker recently told American Baby that she is all for breastfeeding selfies, so it was no shocker when the second-time mom shared not one, but two nursing photos last week. "Love being a mommy and feeding my sweet boy," Decker captioned the first photo on Instagram. After some typical social media hate, she posted a similar photo the next day of her and baby Eric from a slightly different angle. This time she wrote, "Here's a closer look to those accusing me of 'posing' this. Here's the shot I took before but thought was maybe too visual. Now I don't care. Enjoy #normalizebreastfeeding." You go mama!
Alyssa Milano
The former Who's the Boss? star became an accidental champion of public breastfeeding when she posted an intimate snap while nursing her newborn daughter, Elizabeth Dylan. Critics immediately lashed out at the mom of two for having the audacity to show a little top boob, and just as quickly, fired-up moms jumped to her defense. They peppered tweets of encouragement with #normalizebreastfeeding tags and published their own nursing selfies. Milano was bowled over by the overwhelming support and surprised by her detractors. "Not only is it beautiful, it is also a necessity...I'm feeding my kid," she said during a December 2014 appearance on The Talk.
Alyssa Milano (Take 2)
No doubt Milano is a champion of #normalizebreastfeeding, and we love the celeb mom's stance so much that we're featuring a second Insta snap she shared. Much like Gisele and Miranda Kerr, Milano's photo captures what it's like to breastfeed while getting the full make-up treatment at work.
Jaime King
The Hart of Dixie star has been incredibly candid about her struggle to have a baby. By her count, she went through nine doctors, five miscarriages, five rounds of IVF, and 26 IUIs before getting pregnant with son, James Knight. The blonde bombshell has been just as forthright about the heated breast-vs.-bottle debate. In September 2014, she told Bello magazine that she posted her breastfeeding selfie "because I believe every woman has a right and a choice to do what she wants to do."
Natalia Vodianova
This Russian supermodel's Instagram oozes glamour and high fashion—Anna Wintour! Karlie Kloss! Diane von Furstenberg!—but it was a photo taken with her son that put her in the headlines. In the simple but beautiful black-and-white shot, Vodianova is lounging naked (naturally) while her one-month-old son, Maxim, casually nurses. The artsy picture was intended to be a sweet birthday shout-out to her husband, Antoine Renault, but instead it went viral and has already racked up nearly 52,000 likes.
Pink
Pink is anything but a wallflower—have you seen her at the Grammys?—so it's no surprise that she's also a loud and proud mama. She's called it "the raddest thing ever" (which it totally is!) and seems to have happily traded in her regimen of whiskey and cigarettes for "lots of dancing" with daughter Willow Sage. The badass mama is also a vocal proponent of nursing, going so far as to share personal photos taken during feedings (though her Instagram account no longer exists). She told the UK's Alan Carr, "I think breastfeeding is healthy and natural and it's a comfort to my baby so I can give a shit what somebody else thinks." Spoken like a true rock star.
Kelly Rowland
When baby Titan was born in November 2014, the former Destiny's Child member called it the "happiest moment in my life." Considering she married husband Tim Weatherspoon earlier that year, that's saying something. Rowland seems to be reveling in life as a new parent, despite losing her own mother shortly after Titan was born. Just three days after her mom's passing, she posted a beautiful breastfeeding photo, with the caption, "My only sunshine * You make me happy, when skies are grey..."
Gwen Stefani
Everyone's favorite judge on The Voice caught the country's attention last summer with a sweet shot of herself breastfeeding her third son, Apollo Bowie Flynn, during a trip to Switzerland. If she looks cool as a cucumber nursing in such a public place, she should: The hard-working mama is no stranger to breastfeeding alfresco. In 2008, photogs snapped pictures of her nursing her middle child, Zuma, on a park bench in Los Angeles when he was a mere 3 months old. Later, she spoke about how he weaned himself while she was in the middle of touring. "I didn't want him to [quit]," she confessed to USA Today. "I was really hormonal, and trying to stop in the middle of the tour was insane."
Gisele Bí¼ndchen
The world's highest-paid supermodel and mom of two has been a major cheerleader of breastfeeding. After all, she did once advocate for a worldwide mandate that mothers nurse their infants for the first six months of life—a comment that sparked so much backlash she ended up recanting soon after. The Brazilian beauty courted controversy again in 2013, when she posted this impossibly glamorous shot. She's seen nursing her daughter, Vivian, while getting prepped for a photo shoot. As if preemptively responding to haters, she wrote: "What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours sleep." (Hey, at least she didn't claim #iwokeuplikethis.)
Alanis Morissette
In celebration of World Breastfeeding Week, the '90s rocker posted a throwback photo of son Ever nursing on the road during her 2012 European tour. Morissette strongly feels that breast is best for her kiddo—as long as he wants it. "I'll breastfeed, and I'll be breastfeeding until my son is finished and he weans," she said during a 2012 interview with Access Hollywood. "I think it affords the child, when he grows up, to have a lot less therapy to go to. For me, I protect his safety and his well-being and his attachment. That stage of development is a very important stage."
Doutzen Kroes
A hungry baby waits for nothing, even Mommy's important photo shoot. With curlers in her hair and baby Phyllon nursing, the striking Victoria's Secret model looked like any other on-the-go mama. She tweeted the pic to her fans, along with the caption, "Working mom ;) feeding my precious baby between pictures..."
Doutzen Kroes (Take 2)
Much like Alyssa Milano, Kroes is happy to #normalizebreastfeeding and promote #breastfeedingawareness. In addition to the sweet photo of her breastfeeding Phyllon, the model posted a second black-and-white photo of herself pumping milk. "Daily routine! I'm promoting breastfeeding, it's the best for your baby when possible!," she wrote.
Kourtney Kardashian
Just because you're partying it up in Vegas doesn't mean you forget your breastfeeding duties—and Kourtney knows this full well when she posted a pic of herself pumping milk for her third child, son Reign Aston. "After the show it's the after party," K-Dash captioned her photo, which shows her in a black nursing bra with a pump and a bottle attached to each cup.
Miranda Kerr
Just two months after giving birth to baby Flynn, the Victoria's Secret model was already traipsing down runways and minting her reputation as a mom who can successfully juggle work and family. Exhibit A: This photo of her breastfeeding like a champ (and wearing a silk robe and killer red heels, no less) while on a job. "Another day in the office," she tweeted. Kerr's original baby birth announcement also featured a photo of her breastfeeding her newborn.
Jenny Mollen Biggs
The actress and author is no stranger to letting it all hang out when it comes to nursing. But of all the breastfeeding selfies she's shared, the one that most of us moms can relate to came courtesy of her husband, actor Jason Biggs. He took a picture of Jenny leaning over the car seat in the backseat, feeding baby Sid in transit. The funnyman wrote, "I hope I don't get pulled over and get a DWB (Driving While Breastfeeding)."
