9 Best Breastfeeding Apps for New Parents

1. Baby Feed Timer

This app is designed to track breastfeeding progress (when and how long your baby feeds) with simple buttons—and it also tells you when to nurse next and which breast to use first. Parents can log other important information as well, like bottle feeds, diaper changes, sleep, baby's length and weight, and medication schedules. And perhaps the best part: the app analyzes your inputted data, making it easy for you (and your child’s pediatrician) to see daily, weekly, and monthly averages.

