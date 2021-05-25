9 Best Breastfeeding Apps for New Parents
Breastfeeding apps can help parents track feedings and manage their nursing schedule. Here are nine reliable options available for downloading today.
To the uninitiated, breastfeeding seems like a piece of cake: Place your baby on your boob, watch TV for the next 20 minutes, and repeat. But for many parents, this natural act is anything but second nature—and that's totally normal.
Breastfeeding is a learned art, says Katy Lebbing, manager of the Center for Breastfeeding Information at La Leche League International. "Many women rely on hospitals to teach them, but hospitals often don't devote much time to educating moms about breastfeeding."
To help the process, we rounded up some of the best breastfeeding apps for new moms. The apps can do a variety of incredible things—track feedings, manage your nursing schedule, record your baby's weight, and more. Some of them can even keep tabs on sleep, diaper changes, and developmental milestones.
Whether you're a first-time mom or seasoned breastfeeder, there's surely an app in this round-up for you. They're all available for free—or a small price—on your mobile device.
The Best Breastfeeding Trackers and Apps
1. Baby Feed Timer
This app is designed to track breastfeeding progress (when and how long your baby feeds) with simple buttons—and it also tells you when to nurse next and which breast to use first. Parents can log other important information as well, like bottle feeds, diaper changes, sleep, baby's length and weight, and medication schedules. And perhaps the best part: the app analyzes your inputted data, making it easy for you (and your child’s pediatrician) to see daily, weekly, and monthly averages.
Download in the Apple App Store
2. MyMedela Baby Tracker
Wouldn’t it be nice to have a breastfeeding expert on call 24/7? Well, you can have the next best thing: the MyMedela breastfeeding app, designed by the popular pump manufacturer. Use the app to track nursing progress, research common questions, and get expert tips. It also connects with Medela'a Sonata or FreestyleFlex breast pumps—a lifesaver if you’re pumping.
Download in the Apple App Store
3. Baby Daybook
Are you attached to your planner? Then you’ll love the Baby Daybook app, which lets you schedule your baby’s whole day—including their breastfeeding sessions. You can track daily nursing duration for each breast, milk volume, nursing trends, height and weight, and more. Plus, the app reminds you when it's time to feed, so breastfeeding is one less thing to juggle in your head!
Download in the Apple App Store
4. Baby Tracker
This breastfeeding app was designed by busy parents for busy parents, so you’re guaranteed to get a streamlined experience. The feeding tracker is comprehensive; you can set a pumping or nursing timer with one tap, track nursing time per breast or total session, and write personalized notes. Parents can also change the settings for formula, solids, or a combination of feeding methods. Finally, the app lets you record other important baby factors like sleep, diaper changes, and growth. Data interpretation is easily broken down by day, week, or month.
Download in the Apple App Store
5. Ovia Parenting
Not only does Ovia Parenting log breastfeeding sessions, it remembers which breast you used and how long your baby nursed. It also tracks other important information—like sleep, diaper changes, and developmental milestones—so you can easily monitor your baby’s progress. As a bonus, users get access to 1,000+ expert articles, and they can privately share photos and videos with others.
Download in the Apple App Store
6. Huckleberry
You might have heard of Huckleberry for its customized baby sleep plans, but it also has a handy breastfeeding tracker. It's the perfect pick for parents looking to fine-tune their baby’s sleep schedule while organizing their feeding sessions.
Download in the Apple App Store
7. Glow Baby
The Glow Baby app has three essential tools: timers, notifications, and personalized summaries. Parents can easily track breastfeeding and pumping sessions, along with other statistics like diaper changes, sleep schedules, and more. Plus, users get access to informative advice, and they can connect with other parents on the app.
Download in the Apple App Store
8. Nara Baby Tracker
This clever app tracks all things baby—breastfeeding and bottle sessions, diaper changes, sleep, etc. Set reminders for your next feeding session, and add notes when you want to remember something important. You can also share the log with your partner or caregiver for seamless communication.
Download in the Apple App Store
9. Sprout Baby
This all-in-one baby tool helps you keep tabs on your infant’s daily activities (like diaper changing and sleep), growth, and developmental milestones. If you’re breastfeeding, you’ll enjoy the tools for tracking feedings, summaries that identify patterns, and the ability to share data across devices.
