10 Cute Nursing Tops That Don't Look Like Nursing Tops
Double-Layer Long Sleeve
ASOS might not be your first choice for breastfeeding-friendly attire, but it actually has a great range of cute nursing tops, like this long sleeve nursing top in a polka dot print. It has a double layer to give baby quick, stress-free access to the breast — which is, ultimately, the most important thing. If you like the double-layer style, ASOS has enough colors and patterns to see you through your breastfeeding journey.
Sleeveless V-neck
H&M was offering quality, affordable maternity wear back when nobody else was, including styles that don't scream, "nursing top!" This sleeveless V-neck blouse comes in cream or blue, and has a concealed snap fastener at the front as well as a practical liner top for easier nursing access.
Nursing Tank
A basic black camisole top is a staple in every breastfeeding mom’s wardrobe. It goes with everything, and lets you switch up your look with different shirts and cardigans. This means it gets washed a lot (alongside everything else that comes in contact with Baby), so it’s worth going for a quality option.
Storq isn’t the place for cheap nursing tops — but investing in a couple of versatile basics is a good idea, particularly if this might not be the last baby you breastfeed.
Hidden-Zipper Knit Top
Let’s face it, it can be difficult to get excited about maternity wear. But Italian brand Teat & Cosset manages to come up with nursing clothes that are just a little bit different. Plus, the designers have really thought about how to provide easy access without being predictable. Cue sweatshirts with snaps that open in the center, dresses with buttons next to each breast, and this knit top with a hidden zipper under the horizontal placket.
“When a parent is pumping at work or on the go having easy access to breasts without a lot of fuss makes life so much easier,” says O’Connor.
Side-Tie Tee
Not all maternity lines cater for women with large breasts, despite the fact that breastfeeding can make boobs increase by two sizes or more.
“Fabrics that have some flexibility are important as moms' bodies are shape shifters,” advises O’Connor. “The clothes should be able to hold shape and fit a variety of body sizes and shapes.” On that note, check out Boob for some of the best nursing tops for big-busted mamas. This short-sleeved top in super-soft organic cotton has long side ties to disguise the nursing access and can easily be dressed up or down.
Jersey Nursing Jumpsuit
When you’re sick of wearing nursing tank tops or want to feel as if you’ve made a bit of an effort, a jumpsuit is a great option. Go for something comfortable and fuss-free in a relaxed style, like the “Marni” from Loyal Hana. It has hidden zippered openings for speedy access, which go all the way from the armpit to the belly button, and looks great on its own (its sleeveless design is still bra-friendly) or over a tee or denim shirt.
It’s not the cheapest nursing jumpsuit out there, but it’s definitely one you won’t want to stop wearing even when baby stops breastfeeding.
Stylish Dress
If you need a work wardrobe that accommodates pumping, A Pea in the Pod is a good place to start for stylish, comfortable, quality nursing tops and dresses — that don’t look like nursing tops and dresses. The “Envie De Fraise” dress, which has raglan sleeves and a dot print, comes with a mock layer that you can lift to make pumping at work as convenient as it will ever be. And it’s machine-washable, which is always a bonus.
“Moms need fabrics that can be thrown in the washing machine,” said O’Connor. “There’s no time for dry cleaning or hand washing.”
Sweater with Snaps
If it’s good enough for Pippa Middleton and Zoe Saldana, it’s good enough for every nursing mama. We’re talking about Seraphine, a maternity label that’s been keeping pregnant women and nursing moms happy for years (and bagging a few industry awards along the way). This blue striped sweater snaps at the front for easy access and comes with a matching infinity scarf that doubles as a nursing cover.
“Another layer can offer a bit of privacy if the baby — or mom — needs it,” says O’Connor.
Nursing Cardigan
Gap nursing tops are well-made, wash well and include a wide range of mid-price options for all occasions. A drapey nursing cardigan is an essential for those days you don’t want to have to think too much about what to wear. With a crossover style and single-button closure at the shoulder, it comes in black and light grey — we’d get both.
Nursing Hoodie
Nothing beats a soft, slouchy hoodie when you’re in need of some downtime, but standard styles just aren’t nursing-friendly. Luckily, Amazon have the answer with their Bearsland maternity hoodie, which has hidden side zippers for instant access. It also comes in a huge range of colors and prints. Go a size or two bigger for optimum comfort.