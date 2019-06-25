Breastfeeding

Both you and your baby benefit from breastfeeding but it can be hard work. Here you'll learn how to breastfeed your baby and get expert breastfeeding tips. You'll also learn about breast milk, breast pumping, and when it's time to start weaning.

Most Recent

How Long Should You Breastfeed? As Long As You Can

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have recommended timelines for breastfeeding, only one-third of moms actually follow them. Find out more about how long you should breastfeed your baby—and why formula is also a great option if you can't nurse.
A Crash Course in Breastfeeding Laws for New Moms

State and federal governments are looking out for nursing parents in more ways than ever before. From jury duty requirements to pumping in public, here are the laws protecting breastfeeding mothers in the U.S. you need to know.
I Tried Meditating to Increase My Milk Supply And I Think It Worked

After six months of breastfeeding, my milk supply started dwindling. I figured I'd try breastfeeding while meditating, something I heard could help with my issue. As it turns out, meditation was the solution I never knew I needed.
I Tried Lactation Cookies to Boost My Breastmilk Production

How much of a role does nutrition really play when it comes to how much breast milk your body creates? Here's the scoop, plus my experience testing out lactation bites postpartum.
CBD and Breastfeeding: Is It Safe?

Curiosity around the therapeutic uses for CBD has reached a fever pitch, but is it safe when you're nursing? Here's what experts say.
Yes, You Can Be Vegan or Vegetarian and Still Breastfeed

Studies prove vegan and vegetarian diets can be safe while breastfeeding, as long as Mom is consuming key nutrients. Experts explain what to focus on when breastfeeding on these diets.
More Breastfeeding

12 Best Foods for Breastfeeding Moms

If you're a nursing mom, add these healthy breastfeeding superfoods to your diet to get the nutrients you need.
The Benefits of Breastfeeding

Sure, you're hip to multiple facts about breastfeeding, but check out this fresh list of nursing perks that extend to both you AND your little one.
Your Age-by-Age Guide to Weaning

Bye-Bye, Bottle

Is it normal for my breastfed baby not to poop for days?

7 Breastfeeding Tips for Fussy-at-the-Breast Babies

I Got Nipple Thrush From Breastfeeding And This Is What It Feels Like

Oral thrush is very common. But did you know the fungal infection can also appear on the nipples? Here is everything you need to know about how the condition affects nursing mothers.

All Breastfeeding

This Mother Discovered She Had Breast Cancer When Her Son Refused to Breastfeed From Her Right Breast

Mom Told to Leave Public Pool for Breastfeeding: ‘I Have a Right to Feed My Baby’

Post-Weaning Depression Is a Thing, And It's Time We Start Talking About It

Marijuana Helped Me Through My Postpartum PTSD

10 Cute Nursing Tops That Don't Look Like Nursing Tops

Mom Says She Will Fight the Fine After Getting a Parking Ticket While Breastfeeding Her 3-Week-Old Baby

Influencer Shares Harsh Realities of Breastfeeding: ‘Sometimes I Wish I Could Pull My Boob Off’

Mom Says She Was Stopped from Breastfeeding in a Hospital Waiting Room: ‘Mothers Shouldn’t Be Shamed’

I Breastfed for 11 Months & to Be Honest, It Was Too Long

How to Pump Breast Milk While Driving

7 Bottle Feeding Tips for Breastfeeding Moms

Mom Covers Herself in Breast Milk Bags to Make a Point About Working Moms

No, You Don't Need to Dilute Your Pumped Milk After Drinking Alcohol

Breastfeeding With Implants: What New Moms Should Know

More Moms Are Using Donor Breast Milk, Here's Why

Why I Chose Donor Milk For My Baby

How to Hand Express Breast Milk

Ex-KFC Employee Awarded More Than $1.5 Million in Breastfeeding Discrimination Case

More Moms are Exclusively Pumping Breastmilk, Here's Why

Exclusive Pumping: The Scoop on Schedules, Milk Supply and Tips for Success

Rockstar Mom Breastfeeds While in Labor

Breastfeeding Could Make Vaccinations Easier for Baby

Mom Speaks Out After Being Asked to Breastfeed Her Twins in a Private Room at Their Daycare

Overactive Letdown: Can a Baby Choke on Breast Milk?

Millennial Moms Choose Formula Feeding for Convenience

