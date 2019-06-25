How Long Should You Breastfeed? As Long As You Can
Although the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have recommended timelines for breastfeeding, only one-third of moms actually follow them. Find out more about how long you should breastfeed your baby—and why formula is also a great option if you can't nurse.
A Crash Course in Breastfeeding Laws for New Moms
State and federal governments are looking out for nursing parents in more ways than ever before. From jury duty requirements to pumping in public, here are the laws protecting breastfeeding mothers in the U.S. you need to know.
I Tried Meditating to Increase My Milk Supply And I Think It Worked
After six months of breastfeeding, my milk supply started dwindling. I figured I'd try breastfeeding while meditating, something I heard could help with my issue. As it turns out, meditation was the solution I never knew I needed.
I Tried Lactation Cookies to Boost My Breastmilk Production
How much of a role does nutrition really play when it comes to how much breast milk your body creates? Here's the scoop, plus my experience testing out lactation bites postpartum.
CBD and Breastfeeding: Is It Safe?
Curiosity around the therapeutic uses for CBD has reached a fever pitch, but is it safe when you're nursing? Here's what experts say.
Yes, You Can Be Vegan or Vegetarian and Still Breastfeed
Studies prove vegan and vegetarian diets can be safe while breastfeeding, as long as Mom is consuming key nutrients. Experts explain what to focus on when breastfeeding on these diets.