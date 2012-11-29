All You Need to Know to Care for Baby
Taking care of a newborn is a wonderful, exciting experience. Watch these baby care how-to videos to discover the best ways to keep your baby safe, healthy, and happy.
How to Create a Safe Crib
Follow these steps to ensure a secure sleep haven.
How to Swaddle a Baby
Master this soothing technique in five simple steps.
How to Change a Diaper
You'll be diapering about eight times a day. To save time and keep your little soaker clean, learn the basics with this guide to changing baby's diaper.
How to Prepare a Bottle of Formula
How to prepare a bottle of formula in five easy steps.
How to Practice Tummy Time
Put your baby belly down for a bounty of benefits.
How to Burp Your Baby
To prevent mealtime discomfort, follow our guide to burping an infant.
How to Relieve Baby's Gas
When your baby is gassy, he may need some help to ease the pressure. Try one or all of these soothing steps to relieve baby's gas.
How to Clip Baby's Nails
Wondering how to clip baby's little nails? Trimming is so simple with these easy-to-follow pointers.
How to Massage Your Baby
Try these massage strokes to calm and connect with your baby.
Help Baby Get Over a Cold
How to use saline drops and a bulb syringe
How to Protect Baby's Skin in Winter
Follow these steps to keep your baby lovably soft all winter.
How to Brush Baby's Teeth
Even if she's still all gums, you can take steps to keeping her heart-melting smile healthy. Use these tips when brushing baby's teeth.
How to Buy Baby's First Shoes
Time for your tot to put her best foot forward. Follow our trusty step-by-step guide to finding the perfect-fitting shoes.