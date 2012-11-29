All You Need to Know to Care for Baby

November 28, 2012

Taking care of a newborn is a wonderful, exciting experience. Watch these baby care how-to videos to discover the best ways to keep your baby safe, healthy, and happy.

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

How to Create a Safe Crib

Follow these steps to ensure a secure sleep haven.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

How to Swaddle a Baby

Master this soothing technique in five simple steps.

3 of 13

How to Change a Diaper

You'll be diapering about eight times a day. To save time and keep your little soaker clean, learn the basics with this guide to changing baby's diaper.

Advertisement

4 of 13

How to Prepare a Bottle of Formula

How to prepare a bottle of formula in five easy steps.

5 of 13

How to Practice Tummy Time

Put your baby belly down for a bounty of benefits.

6 of 13

How to Burp Your Baby

To prevent mealtime discomfort, follow our guide to burping an infant.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

How to Relieve Baby's Gas

When your baby is gassy, he may need some help to ease the pressure. Try one or all of these soothing steps to relieve baby's gas.

8 of 13

How to Clip Baby's Nails

Wondering how to clip baby's little nails? Trimming is so simple with these easy-to-follow pointers.

9 of 13

How to Massage Your Baby

Try these massage strokes to calm and connect with your baby.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Help Baby Get Over a Cold

How to use saline drops and a bulb syringe

11 of 13

How to Protect Baby's Skin in Winter

Follow these steps to keep your baby lovably soft all winter.

12 of 13

How to Brush Baby's Teeth

Even if she's still all gums, you can take steps to keeping her heart-melting smile healthy. Use these tips when brushing baby's teeth.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

How to Buy Baby's First Shoes

Time for your tot to put her best foot forward. Follow our trusty step-by-step guide to finding the perfect-fitting shoes.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next