Why Everyone Should Lay Off of Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha delivered perhaps the most perfect response to the breast vs. bottle debate—no matter what side you're on.

Talk about no good deed going unpunished! On Monday, model and new mom Coco Rocha posted a sweet shout-out on Instagram to a concierge app, thanking them for express delivering some formula for her six-month-old daughter, Ioni, during the family's Hawaiian vacation.

The globe-hopping mama wrote, "My secret travel weapon is @GoButler helping me get anything I need, where ever and when ever I need it. LOVE THIS SERVICE!!"

But rather than taking the post for what it was—a sincere thank-you from a busy new mama—some commenters seized on the fact that the little girl was drinking formula and not breast milk. They extolled the virtues of nursing and even went so far as to offer unsolicited advice. (You know, because that's what every mom needs more of?) Sensing correctly that she had inadvertently stepped right into the middle of the breast vs. bottle debate, Rocha delivered perhaps the most perfect response, no matter what side you're on.

Coco Rocha's baby daughter with bottle Credit: Coco Rocha via Instagram

In an awesome rebuttal that featured a cute shot of baby Ioni sipping her formula, she explained that she did in fact breastfeed her daughter for the first five months before her milk supply suddenly stopped. "Not that this is anyone's business," she wrote. (Go, Coco!) "She's been on formula for a few weeks now and seems to be doing just fine. In the last 4 weeks she gained another 2 pounds, grew another inch and is in the 90th percentile for her age."

Not content to stop there, Rocha laid down the law: From this point forward, any haters who wanted to weigh in on her parenting skills would not be welcome in her social media sphere. Driving home her point, she wrote, "This is not a democracy, everyone doesn't get a say."

Seriously, can I get that printed on a T-shirt?

Don't forget to sign up to receive our free Parents Daily Baby newsletter.