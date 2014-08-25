Why Are These Two Babies Making News?

Every mom is convinced her baby is head and shoulders above the rest, but some may just have legit bragging rights on the playground.

Consider British mother Onyi Chiedozie, whose infant daughter Amara is already making international headlines after figuring out how to hold a bottle to her mouth and feed herself -- at the ripe age of three days old! Now three weeks old, the pint-sized phenom can even push away the bottle when she's done with it. (For the record, the average baby doesn't master that whole grabbing thing until the six-month mark.) Onyi is so blown away by her daughter's feats that she's been documenting them every day. And while some moms (okay, me) would have taken the accomplishment as a sign of their baby's natural genius, Chiedozie is much more pragmatic. "I just think she has a lot of strength," she told the Daily Mail. "I'm not sure why, though, as she wasn't particularly heavy when she was born." (Amara weighed a 6 lbs. 3 oz. at birth.)

On the other side of the pond, another kiddo is making news -- but not for her physical prowess. Drew Barrymore's daughter, Olive, isn't two years old yet but she is already showing signs of becoming a serious bibliophile. According to celebritybabyscoop, the proud mom posted an adorable Instagram photo of Olive curled up on a beach chair poring over Tina Fey's memoir, Bossypants. "One of my favorite girls reading one of my favorite books written by one of my favorite women! #tinafeyrules #summerreading," Barrymore wrote in the caption. And sure, while the chances that Olive can actually read and comprehend the book are pretty slim, the budding bookworm does appear to be taken with the words on the page. Which makes sense, since reading time is a big deal in Barrymore's house. "I read Olive a lot of books," the mom of two told Us Weekly last year. "She loves books! That's her favorite thing in the world -- books."

Now it's your turn to brag -- what's your baby doing lately that amazes you?

Have questions about your baby? We've got the answers -- consult our comprehensive Baby Q&A. And be sure to like All About Babies on Facebook to keep up with the latest baby news!