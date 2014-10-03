Why Are Prince William and Kate Taking One Photographer to Court?

Prince William and Duchess Kate have been good sports about the the world's insatiable interest in their lives. They let us watch their fairytale wedding from the comfort of our TVs and smartphones. They presented their son to a sea of reporters shortly after he was born. They've even shared tidbits about Kate's epic morning sickness with baby number 2.

But like any normal parent, they draw the line when it comes to their child's safety. On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that William and Kate have decided to take legal action against Nirah Tanna, a photographer who has allegedly been harassing and following Prince George and his nanny. "There is reason to suspect that the individual may been placing Prince George under surveillance and monitoring his daily routines for a period of time," Palace spokesman James Roscoe said in a statement via Today.com.

And while the high-profile couple admit that their son is going to spend much of his life in the public eye -- he is third in line to the throne, after all -- they want to do everything in their power to protect his precious few years of childhood. That means giving George the chance to do normal toddler things, like go on playdates and walk around, without the fear of camera-wielding paparazzi freaking out him and his caregiver.

Tanna has fired back at the Palace's statement, saying through his lawyers that he has been "lawfully and respectfully taking photographs of the Royal Family for almost 10 years. ...He has not harassed or intimidated Prince George, his Nanny or any other person. Nor would he wish to."

Still, it's worth nothing that this isn't the first time Tanna has shown up on the royals' radar. Palace authorities have reportedly approached him several times in the past few years, and just last week the photog was spotted trailing George and his nanny around a park in London. It makes sense why the parents are concerned enough to bring the matter to court.

And they're not the only ones: William and Kate are just the latest in a string of famous moms and dads who are asking the legal system to step in and help shield their family from invasive paparazzi. Earlier this year, Grammy award-winning artist Adele and her partner, Simon Konecki, sued the photo agency Corbis Images U.K. Limited for taking pictures of their son Angelo's "milestone moments" and making them available to British tabloids. The couple won their lawsuit to protect their baby -- here's hoping the prince and duchess find the same success.

