Which Pop Star Gave Birth This Weekend?

Summer Rain's arrival is a high point in what has already been an exciting year for The Voice coach. On Valentine's Day, she and Rutler announced their engagement. A week later, Aguilera shared news of her pregnancy, and in March she revealed she was having a girl. By all accounts, pregnancy clearly agrees with the pop star. She has described it as "very easy and enjoyable" and seems to have no qualms about the physical changes pregnancy brings (see: her nude photo in V magazine and the recently released photo of the star putting headphones over her bump, right).