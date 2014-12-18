Which Music Legend Is Now a Dad to His 9th Child?!

There's a new sunshine (and apple of the eye) in Stevie Wonder's life! The legendary musician, 64, is now the proud father of a baby girl, Nia, reports US Weekly. This is Wonder's second child with his girlfriend. He also has eight other children (with an age range of 12 months to 39-years-old) from two previous marriages.

Stevie Wonder appeared on "The View" in November, where he confirmed his girlfriend's upcoming birth, but dispelled rumors that she was expecting triplets. E! News reports that he shared, "I've got how many -- 22 kids? But actually, it's not true. The truth is we're going to have a wonderful daughter in December."

The Grammy Award-winning singer and pianist, best known for notable hits "Superstition," "You Are the Sunshine of My Life," and "I Just Called to Say I Love You," shared that his daughter's name was inspired by one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Nia means "purpose," or restoring back to greatness.

Congratulations to Stevie Wonder and his girlfriend!

Sherry Huang is a Features Editor for Parents.com who covers baby-related content. She loves collecting children's picture books and has an undeniable love for cookies of all kinds. Her spirit animal would be Beyoncé Pad Thai. Follow her on Twitter @sherendipitea