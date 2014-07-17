We Can't Stop Talking About These 3 Unforgettable Babies

This morning was a rough one for me. My son woke up twice last night, picked at his breakfast and practically had to be dragged to camp. Catching my breath outside after drop-off, I wondered if this motherhood thing is all it's cracked up to be. (Ever have one of those moments?)

Then I read about three miracle babies who are beating the odds and I snapped out of my mood immediately. The first story was about conjoined twins Owen and Emmett Ezell, who were born joined at the abdomen. It took a complex, nine-hour surgery to separate the boys, and nearly 10 more months recovering in a Dallas hospital, but the two are finally at home with their parents and two older siblings. In fact, on Tuesday, they celebrated their first birthday. (Happy birthday, guys!) The against-all-odds babies aren't out of the woods yet -- they still require close medical supervision, according to Today. Still, parents Jenni and Dave Ezell said that "knowing friends and strangers are praying for them will help them conquer the many challenges ahead."

As if the Ezell twins weren't inspiring enough, I then learned about Tessa Evans, an 18-month-old Irish girl who was born without a nose. The congenital facial condition, known as arhinia, is so rare that there have been only 47 cases recorded in recent medical history. To say she's a fighter is a serious understatement: She spent the first five weeks of her life in the NICU, has undergone two surgeries (one of which left her blind in one eye), and is scheduled to have a third, where doctors in London will give her a nose mold. Tessa's parents, Grainne and Nathan Evans, are just as tenacious. They've gone public with their story to help raise money for their daughter's care, but also to raise awareness about arhinia and to give hope to other people living with the condition.

As difficult as it may have been for the Ezell and Evans families to talk about their families' ordeals, many thanks to them for sharing their amazing stories -- and for helping to give this mom some perspective.

