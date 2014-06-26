We Can't Believe What This Dad Did With His Baby's Picture!

I've seen some pretty funny baby pictures over the years (thanks, Facebook!), but a recent series from Grant Davis might just take the cake. The creative dad took a candid shot of his daughter striking a theatrical pose, but instead of ending things there, he decided to Photoshop her into all sorts of movie scenes: meting out justice alongside Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man, hanging out with Neo (aka. Keanu Reeves) in The Matrix, and zipping across the sky with Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe. The finished products, which we first spotted on Design Taxi, are absolutely hysterical -- see for yourself below!