Um, Three Moms Give Birth In These Awkward Spots!

When my friend Sarah's water broke last year, she and her wife were in the back of a cab, stuck in rush hour traffic. After a long, harrowing trip uptown, they made it to the hospital just minutes before their baby arrived. Their adventure gave me goosebumps, so I silently crowned it the Most Dramatic Birth Story Ever—until today.

That's because three new moms have recently given birth in some of the most impossible, inconvenient spots: at 30,000 feet, in a convenience store parking lot, and on the shoulder of a major interstate.

But let's back up. On a recent flight from Miami to Qatar, a woman went into labor somewhere over Canada. An emergency landing was in order, so the plane and all of its 337 passengers were rerouted to a runway in Newfoundland. The baby, however, wasn't prepared to wait that long. So with the help of two on-board doctors (lucky!), and most likely squeezing into a too-tight space, the mom delivered her newborn about 30 minutes before the wheels touched down. Paramedics took them to a nearby hospital, where both are said to be doing well.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday a pregnant woman in Pennsylvania was making a mad dash to her own hospital but, in the throes of labor, ended up having to pull over to the side of the road. Two state troopers—one of whom also happened to be a trained EMT—spotted her and began to escort her the rest of the way. Yet again, Mother Nature had other plans: This baby was coming—stat! So the trio pulled into a convenience store parking lot, where the trained EMT helped deliver the infant as his partner ran into the shop to get towels and supplies. The delivery went off without a hitch, all things considered, and the happy and healthy mom and baby were taken to the hospital afterward.

And yet another baby was born roadside, this time on an interstate in Maryland. Details are scant, but officials in Montgomery County confirmed that a woman had delivered her son on busy Interstate 270 around 4 a.m., and emergency personnel transported them to a local hospital. Both are reportedly doing well.

Congratulations to these brave mamas—and their quick-thinking helpers!

Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow is a New York City-based writer and editor who traded in her Blackberry and Metro card for playdates and PB&J sandwiches—and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch her feisty, funny son grow up. Follow her on Twitter, Pinterest, and Google+