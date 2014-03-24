The Cutest Time-Lapse Pregnancy Video Yet...

Because it's the beginning of the week, and you could probably use a little feel-good happy moment: take a few minutes to watch this adorable time-lapse pregnancy video.

Yes, these have been done before. But this one—featuring Tom Fletcher of the English band McFly and his wife, Giovanna—is especially sweet. Fletcher took a pic of his wife every day of her pregnancy, wrote a song called "Something New" about it ("I guess I'm ready ... I think I'm ready... I hope I'm ready... for something new") and then put it all together in an amazing time-lapse video that ends with the introduction of the couple's son, Buzz Michelangelo Fletcher.

Fletcher posted the video, "From Bump to Buzz," on YouTube on March 20th (just a week after Buzz's birth!) with the caption, "We took photos every day through the 9 months of our pregnancy, this is the result (plus a little song I wrote called "Something New")."

I dare you not to feel a little weepy at the end (and wish you were pregnant again—so your own incredibly talented and totally adorable singer/songwriter hubby could make a pregnancy video just like this one for you.) Check it out below:

You win, Fletcher family!