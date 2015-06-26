This Rapper-Dad's Breast Pump Selfie Will Make Your Day

On Monday, the dad of five-month-old Judah posted an aww-worthy shot

on Facebook showing him washing his wife's breast pump after a show. But his caption is what really won me over. He wrote, "If you ever wonder what #rappers do when they get off stage, they clean breast pumps for their wives so their baby can eat. #thuglife" (Feel free to take a moment right now and share on your guy's timeline.)

Not surprisingly, the post took off like wildfire and has, as of this writing, more than 47,000 likes and nearly 8,300 shares. Moms and dads are applauding the artist for pitching in to help his breastfeeding wife, Michelle, and he's been responding with equally kind, down-to-earth posts. (Example: One fan wrote, "I think this is awesome. Way to support your wife and help!!! Ps don't loose the white parts they are tiny and like to fall down the drain!" Moss' response: "Lol, been there, done that, and reordered some.")

In fact, he's shocked his simple photo has resonated with so many people. But in a later Facebook post, showing Michelle breastfeeding Judah, Moss was quick to shift the attention to his wife and other nursing moms.

"Although I appreciate the love, likes, and kind words (and even the few party poopers that the internet undoubtably produces), its absolutely CRAZY that this all happened because I washed a couple bottles," he wrote. "If anyone should get the credit it should be people like my wife! ...This woman AMAZES me! Through all the pain & soreness, frustrations, stress, etc. of trying to breast feed and pump, she gets up in the middle of the night to nurse a hungry baby...and in the middle of me writing this post, she finished nursing him and then made me a late night snack too!"

Moss also called out the men who aren't putting in the work to support their partners, saying he was "a little saddened to realize how few men (or better put, 'males') don't do the simplest task like washing a bottle."

Impressed? Yeah, me too.

