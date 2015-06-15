This Model Mama's Response to #Brelfie Haters Will Make Your Day

Sarah Stage is no stranger to controversy. The brunette stunner raised eyebrows a few months ago, when, at eight months along, she revealed her teeny-tiny bump and insanely toned midsection. Then, four days after baby James was born, the Costa Rican lingerie model posted a shot of her already-fit post-baby bod. But it's her most recent Instagram shot that's caught my attention.

In the sweet picture, we see the six-pack mama breastfeeding her adorable babe. Sure, Stage looks gorgeous—we'd expect nothing less—but she also looks like every other nursing mom cuddled up with her little love nugget during a feeding sesh. Even better, though, is what she posted alongside the photo. Her ballsy caption beats the haters to the punch. She wrote, "If you don't like this pic, just unfollow me. No need to hate on a beautiful moment with my son âœŒ #normalizebreastfeeding"

It's like she took the words out of my mouth. Look, breastfeeding is tricky enough without having to worry about what other people think. And though I have yet to meet a mom who flashes a boob on purpose, an accidental nip slip is going to happen. Can we all agree that it's part of the gig and give women the space to do their job?

Stage's post has clearly struck a chord with others. As of this writing, it has more than 51,000 likes and 2,277 comments, most of which are overwhelmingly positive. The general consensus? "You are beautiful," and it's "perfectly natural." Yup, I couldn't have put it better myself.

Don't forget to sign up to receive our free Parents Daily Baby newsletter

Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow is a New York City-based writer and editor who traded in her Blackberry and Metro card for playdates and PB&J sandwiches—and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch her feisty, funny son grow up. Follow her on Twitter Pinterest, and Google+.