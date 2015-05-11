This Is When You're Most Likely to Give Birth

Oh, Hollywood. Bless your heart.

Screenwriters, take note: According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, moms are more likely to deliver their babies in broad daylight. Moreover, the highest percentage of births occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon.

But the breakfast rush isn't just because of some early-bird newborns. The report's authors found a link between a daytime deliveries and a rise in medical interventions like inductions and scheduled c-sections, which typically take place during business hours. In fact, c-sections are less likely to occur on the night shift, while noninduced vaginal births were more likely to happen between midnight and 6 a.m. Interestingly, moms who give birth in a non-hospital setting, like the home, tend to deliver between 1:00 a.m. and 4:59 a.m., which is when hospital maternity wards tend to be the quietest.

Besides medical interventions, the day you deliver could also influence your baby's time of birth. The report found that infants born on Saturday or Sunday were apparently already in weekend mode, with most likely to arrive in the late evening and early morning hours.

The report, analyzed by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, is based on data from 90 percent of U.S. birth certificates from 2013. A full report of all births will be available next year. Even though the NCHS just discovered that c-sections are down slightly, I wouldn't be surprised if the 2016 findings looked similar to this one. Hey, it makes sense -- daytime hours are when hospitals are staffed up and more doctors are ordering procedures. But don't start prepping the postpartum mimosas just yet. If Hollywood has gotten anything right, it's that even the best-laid birth plans can go awry -- especially when the big moment arrives.

Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow is a New York City-based writer and editor who traded in her Blackberry and Metro card for playdates and PB&J sandwiches—and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch her feisty, funny son grow up. Follow her on Twitter, Pinterest, and Google+.

