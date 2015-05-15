This Brave Ob-Gyn Walked Through a Flood to Deliver Two Babies
Instead of calling AAA and playing Candy Crush while he waited (which, frankly, I'd be tempted to do), the hard-working doc stayed true to the Hippocratic Oath and started out on foot. "As soon as I opened the door, the water just hit me in my face," he told CBS News. "I left the car in the middle of the road, just got out and started walking." But the trip wouldn't be easy—he'd have to wade through nearly waist-high water before reaching the hospital. Multitasker that he is, Dr. Maximos also made frequent calls to the nurses to check on his understandably freaked-out patients.
Still, Dr. Maximos said he "was determined to make it," and like a good Hollywood movie, he did—just in time to deliver Melissa Vasquez's daughter, Mila. Soon after, the soaking-wet ob-gyn also helped bring Monika Thiede's son, Bradley, into the world. No word on what he did right afterward, but my guess is change his clothes, wring out his shoes, and celebrate with a well-earned glass of bubbly. And maybe start shopping for a new car.
