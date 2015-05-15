This Brave Ob-Gyn Walked Through a Flood to Deliver Two Babies

Instead of calling AAA and playing Candy Crush while he waited (which, frankly, I'd be tempted to do), the hard-working doc stayed true to the Hippocratic Oath and started out on foot. "As soon as I opened the door, the water just hit me in my face," he told CBS News. "I left the car in the middle of the road, just got out and started walking." But the trip wouldn't be easy—he'd have to wade through nearly waist-high water before reaching the hospital. Multitasker that he is, Dr. Maximos also made frequent calls to the nurses to check on his understandably freaked-out patients.