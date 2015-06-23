These Twins Do Everything Together—Including Giving Birth!

So it makes sense that twins would also share major life events, like giving birth. At least, that was the case with Karen Escobar and her identical twin, Kathy. When Karen felt the first stirrings of labor on June 17, the she headed straight to The Woman's Hospital of Texas with her sister in tow.

Though Kathy was also pregnant, she was more than ready to support her sister in the delivery room. It was a safe bet: The twins were seeing the same ob-gyn, who never dreamed they'd have their babies on the same day, the hospital's CEO, Ashley McClellan, told KHOU.com

But in true twin style, Kathy also went into labor, and the sisters ended up delivering their babies within two-and-a-half hours of each other. Kathy gave birth first, to daughter Aimet Angela, at 5:33 a.m. Karen followed by delivering son Liam Antonio at 7:42 a.m.

Thankfully, both births went off without a hitch, and the moms and babies are all doing well. Congratulations, Kathy and Karen!

Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow is a New York City-based writer and editor who traded in her Blackberry and Metro card for playdates and PB&J sandwiches—and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch her feisty, funny son grow up. Follow her on Twitter, Pinterest, and Google+.

