The New Photos of Princess Charlotte Are as Adorable as Expected

On Sunday morning, Kate and Prince William gave fans the best-ever early holiday gift: two new photos of their daughter, Princess Charlotte.

If this weekend's frenetic post-Thanksgiving sales didn't whip you out of that tryptophan coma, then Kensington Palace's latest tweet surely did. On Sunday, Duchess Kate and hubby William gave us fans a gift to kick off the holiday season: two new photos of their little princess, Charlotte.

In keeping with the couple's easy-breezy, hey-we're-normal-too attitude, the pictures of the 6-month-old princess are anything but starched and formal. The impromptu photo shoot took place in early November, in the family's country home, and once again Mom Kate was behind the lens. She captured her little girl at her finest: bathed in natural light, sitting shoeless on a gingham-patterned chair, looking relaxed, happy, and baby-perfect in her pink cardigan and ruffled shirt.

In my favorite shot, Charlotte is apparently so taken with a nearby stuffed animal that she breaks into a glorious, full-faced smile that I swear reminds me of my son when he was that age. But the other photo is pretty darn fantastic too, especially because we see that the princess is hanging on to her baby blues (for now, at least). In the pic, we see her gazing sweetly in the distance—maybe at Prince George?—and smiling softly.

charlotte2 Credit: charlotte2

The simple, straightforward tweet let the awesome photos do all the talking. "The Duke and Duchess hope everyone enjoys these new photos of Princess Charlotte as much as they do," Kensington Palace wrote on Sunday. Note to the royals: We definitely do—keep 'em coming!

Don't forget to sign up to receive our free Parents Daily Baby newsletter