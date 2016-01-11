Let's just say these stars' date night is a bit more glamorous than ours...

For many of Hollywood's biggest stars, the Golden Globes represented not only glamour and recognition for their work, but also a night out, away from the demands of parenting. In fact, one set of new parents admitted they'd do just about anything for this opportunity!

olivia wilde and jason sudeikis at Golden Globes 2015 Image zoom Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images

"We're paying someone right now even though we're here—a babysitter. We didn't have to do that last time," actor Jason Sudeikis joked to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s red carpet preshow about how his fiance Olivia Wilde had been pregnant with their son Otis at last year's ceremony.

Added Wilde about their much-needed evening sans kids, "I would give anything: an arm and a leg and a kidney and a lung." She even quipped, "We just leave a bottle with some Jack Daniel's and, you know, just hope it goes well."

Hey, we've all been there, Olivia. And soon enough, actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah will understand the exquisite pain of craving a night out among adults.

Eddie Redmayne and wife at Golden Globes 2015 Image zoom Credit: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

"So much has happened [this year] that we can't even compute," Hannah told Seacrest before the show. The couple is expecting their first child, and received a cute baby gift from E! on the Globes red carpet: onesies that said "You Should See My Crib" and "Milking My 15 Minutes."

Meanwhile, many other parents walked the red carpet at this year's Globes, and some even took home coveted awards. Notable attendees who double as moms and dads when they aren't wearing designer gowns and tuxedos and mugging for paparazzi included the hilarious Melissa McCarthy, the always-stylish Jennifer Lopez, adorable Amy Adams, big winner Matt Damon for his movie "The Martian," eternally youthful dad-of-six Brad Pitt, effortlessly cool mom-of-two Kate Hudson, and Hollywood's most gorgeous parents Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum at Golden Globes 2015 Image zoom Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Who was your pick for the best-dressed parent at the 2016 Globes?