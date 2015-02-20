See What You REALLY Do All Day With Baby

What do you do all day?

There's no quicker way to make my blood boil than to ask me this question. Unfortunately, as a work-from-home parent, it's one I get quite a bit. You'd think I'd have a snappy response by this point, but the truth is, sometimes I have no idea how I spend all those hours with baby. Sometimes, the day is a blur of meltdowns, clean-ups, negotiations and reprimands, and all that remains by the end of it is what I didn't get to: laundry, making dinner, brushing my hair.

One clever mom decided to show the world what really goes on all day when you're bringing up baby—and it ain't pretty (h/t Huffington Post). With the camera rolling, blogger Esther Anderson attempted to do some standard chores, like emptying the dishwasher, cleaning windows, serving lunch.

Meanwhile, her cute baby Ellia toddled behind, innocently undoing all of her mom's hard work. There she is slamming the dryer door shut as Esther tries to transfer her wet clothes; smearing a pile of freshly-swept dirt across the tile floor then rolling around in it for good measure; and, my personal favorite, dumping over a bag of just-organized building blocks.

The video, aptly named "Why Moms Get NOTHING DONE," has clearly struck a chord with other parents: It went live just two days ago and has already racked up 55.5 million views on Facebook. My husband and I watched it (twice) and laughed our heads off. It was like Anderson snuck into our home and filmed us with our son—except she's way calmer than we are about the dumped-over blocks. Check out the video for yourself below, and tell us in the comments if any of this has happened to you:

Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow is a New York City-based writer and editor who traded in her Blackberry and Metro card for playdates and PB&J sandwiches—and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch her feisty, funny son grow up. Follow her on Twitter, Pinterest, and Google+