See How Zoe Saldana Juggles Motherhood and Me Time!

In the throes of dealing with teething twins, actress Zoe Saldana has found a solution: Wing it. The new mama recently posted an adorable video on her Facebook page of her exercising in front of—and simultaneously entertaining—her five-month-old babies. "Being that I workout (and work) out of the house I'm thinking why not make them a apart of some of the things I am doing?" she writes. "Especially exercising. It may seem distracting but at the end of the day how else are we going to get things done? Plus, babies find us just as amusing as we find them, Thank God for that."
Of course, this fix hinges entirely on your baby's willingness to watch you pump iron, but I think the idea behind it is a good one. If I could go back and do anything differently from my son's first year of life, it would be to work things I loved into our daily routine more, to find a way to meet baby's needs and my own. (Okay, who am I kidding? He's in preschool, and I'm still trying to find that balance!)
But Zoe's great mom-advice didn't stop there. The Avatar star, who has been very open about her journey to get back to being healthy and strong, reminded other mamas that it's okay if you fall off the get-healthy wagon every now and then. Living well isn't a temporary fix, she says, it's a lifestyle change. If you get derailed, just dust yourself off and try again tomorrow. In fact, there's something on her daily to-do list that I think is particularly inspirational for those of us in the midst of the fourth trimester: "I will not give myself a deadline to living healthy." How awesome is that?
