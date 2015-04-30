See How Zoe Saldana Juggles Motherhood and Me Time!

Improvising is key. The boys are 5 months and they are teething. We are getting creative every day on finding ways to keep them entertained ( mothers, we are open for suggestions) so that we can get some work done. Being that I workout (and work) out of the house I'm thinking why not make them a apart of some of the things I am doing? Especially exercising. It may seem distracting but at the end of the day how else are we going to get things done? Plus, babies find us just as amusing as we find them, Thank God for that.So sorry if I seem silly, but I'm sure many parents will identify with these little videos... And for all of you non parents- this is what you have to look forward too. Not bad, right?! HahaAlso, mommies, don't beat yourselves if you fall off the wagon and eat like teenagers. Yesterday we took our friend out for sushi and I swear I ate everything AND the kitchen sink. Right before I started my typical routine of self-loathing Marco looked at me and said "Z, it's ok. Start again tomorrow". I loved him for that, he reminded me there always tomorrow to make right what you have undone today. I'm also reminded that this is for life and not a temporary fix. So why am I going to add more stress to my life by putting a deadline on my healthy lifestyle.New advice I have for you, don't make this a comeback. Make it for life. I do not have anything to prove to anyone, I am not obsessed with working out or with being skinny (yes, this is for all the haters that are itching to judge and make this a negative thing). I am sharing this because I know it will inspire a lot of you to make a change in your life for the better. As women we are easily compelled to separate ourselves from each other. Please let's not do that anymore. We can learn so much from each other if we stick together. So for today :- I will improvise and be creative so I can get my work done while looking after my little ones. - If I fall off the wagon today I will start over again tomorrow.- I will not give myself a deadline to living healthy. - I will love and accept myself. - I will love and accept other women. With LoveZoí« :-) Posted by Zoe Saldana on Wednesday, April 29, 2015