See a Politician Mom Breastfeeding on the Job Like It's NBD

Like the boss she is, Donda Perez is all smiles as she sweetly cuddles her nursing baby right there during a session of Parliament. There's not a cover in sight, not a shadowy corner for her to disappear into—not that she needs either. Nope, judging by the wingtips in the background, her male co-workers are just behind her and journalists are very much nearby. And that seems to be perfectly fine with Donda Perez.

A photographer from the local news outlet

Infobae snapped a shot of the nursing mom, which has since gone viral. Though some haters have chastised the politician for nursing so openly, many more have jumped to her defense. Donda Perez, meanwhile, hasn't publicly commented yet on her newfound breastfeeding hero status.

Personally, I'm all for breastfeeding moms feeling comfortable feeding their babies whenever, wherever the need strikes. And trust me, our kiddos have a funny way of asking for food in the oddest places and at the most inopportune times. Though I always tried to time my outings around mealtimes, I've ended up nursing my son in some pretty unusual spots: in a gas station parking lot, during my sister-in-law's wedding reception, at a college graduation, in my pediatrician's office way more times than I can count, on top of Cadillac Mountain...you get the idea. Though I'm a fairly modest person by nature, even I have to admit that after a while, I became pretty darn comfortable popping out a boob when the need arose.

And that's the funny thing I learned about breastfeeding. Do it enough and you sort of get used to flashing some skin -- whether you're in a restaurant, on top of a mountain or on the floor of Parliament.

Now it's your turn: What's the most unusual place you've nursed your baby? Tell us in the comments below!

