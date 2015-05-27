OMG! This Couple Has How Many Grandkids and Great-Grandkids?!

Finding out you're going to have grandchildren is without a doubt a major bucket list moment (at least it was for my parents—and this guy's). But one Illinois couple had extra reason to celebrate their family's newest arrival. That's because on April 8, baby Jaxton became Leo and Ruth Zanger's—wait for it—100th grandchild.

Reaching the big 1-0-0 is no easy feat, but I suppose it helps if you start with a large family. To do the math (and be a bit more specific), the Zangers have 12 children ranging in age from 31 to 58; 53 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren (that's where baby Jaxton fits in); one great-great grandchild -- and more expected. And all this in time for their 59th wedding anniversary.

Phew!

But thankfully, more really is merrier for this tight-knit clan. Almost everyone lives near each other, and they regularly get together for holidays -- though something tells me their celebrations are a little bigger than yours and mine.

Congratulations, Zanger family!

Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow is a New York City-based writer and editor who traded in her Blackberry and Metro card for playdates and PB&J sandwiches—and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch her feisty, funny son grow up. Follow her on Twitter Pinterest andGoogle+.