OMG! These Babies Were Born Where?!

On Tuesday, a couple were driving on the freeway in Royal Oak, Michigan, when their baby decided to make an early arrival. By the time firefighters showed up on the scene, the baby was already born—thanks to the quick-thinking father, who helped with the roadside delivery. The first responders cut the umbilical cord and took the new family to the hospital, where mom, dad, and baby are all reportedly fine.

But that wasn't the only dramatic birth to take place this week.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Tiffany Williams' water broke. So she and her boyfriend, Johnny Davis, immediately hopped in the car and raced to the hospital in DeKalb County, Georgia. Their trip, however, would prove to be short-lived. "We get on the road and next thing you know, the baby's head was coming out," Davis told his local Fox affiliate. All this just 15 minutes after Williams' water broke!

Thankfully, the new dad's instincts kicked in, and he sprung right into action. "I did what any father would do," he said. "Stopped the car, hopped out, stopped traffic, and became the doctor. Got the baby out. Called the ambulance and here we are."

Just to reiterate here, Davis helped delivered his baby girl. In the front seat of the car. On the side of the road, no less. Afterward, he spotted a nearby Waffle House parking lot, pulled in and called the paramedics, who whisked the new family to the hospital. Mom and baby are fine, though my guess is that the brave dad is probably still riding the adrenaline high.

Congratulations to the new families—and way to go, dads!

Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow is a New York City-based writer and editor who traded in her Blackberry and Metro card for playdates and PB&J sandwiches—and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch her feisty, funny son grow up. Follow her on Twitter Pinterest, and Google+.

