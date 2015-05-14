OMG! Michigan Mom Gives Birth to 13th Son

The Michigan couple refused to find out the baby's gender ahead of time with each pregnancy . But not surprisingly, this go round, papa Jay expressed some hope that a baby girl would break the all-male streak— a sentiment shared by nine of his sons. The veteran mama , meanwhile, was rooting for another boy. (#momknowsbest)

While the thought of a house full of 13 boys would send me running for the hills—I have one son and he's plenty—Kateri seems totally at ease with the chaos of a large family. While it sounds like her home is filled with lots of activity, it also sounds full of love, too. "Your children are a little piece of you. Every day is Mother's Day," she told The Grand Rapids Press last week. "They will bring me flowers that they pick in the yard. Even if it's a dandelion, it's special because they were thinking of Mom."