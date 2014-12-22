OMG! 3 Women Lose It Over a Crying Baby on a Plane

Flying the friendly skies isn't always so friendly when you have a baby in tow. For every veteran parent on the plane who gives you an understanding "I've-been-there" smile as you and your kiddo squeeze down the tight middle aisle, there are plenty of other passengers who roll their eyes, shoot you a dirty look, or try to swap seats so they're nowhere near you and your child at 30,000 feet.

Of course, none of this is comfortable if you're the harried parent who's juggling a squirmy infant and all of her accoutrements in a space the size of a sardine can. But I'll take a nasty scowl over what happened on a recent Air China flight to Hong Kong.

It started out as most things with a baby do: with some crying. Though most parents are inured to the grating sound, the two female passengers sitting in the row ahead were definitely not -- and they asked the mom, Chang Juan Sung, to quiet down her child. Sung, who was clearly at the end of her rope, yelled right back at them. Incensed, the women retaliated using the best gun in their arsenal: they reclined their seats all the way back.

It was tantamount to a declaration of war.

In a scene right out of Jerry Springer, the mom stood up, leaned over the seat and began punching (!!!) the women, a fellow passenger told the Daily Mail (h/t Mashable). The #BabyRage brouhaha caught the attention of the pilot, who threatened to ground the plane ASAP if the three grown-ups didn't stop brawling.

Cooler heads must have prevailed because the plane ended up pulling in to Hong Kong right on time. Security greeted the fighters at the gate and fussed at them for their highly inappropriate behavior, though no arrests were made.

No word on whether the baby ever did stop crying.

Tell us: Are you traveling with baby this holiday season? How are you preparing?

Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow is a New York City-based writer and editor who traded in her Blackberry and Metro card for playdates and PB&J sandwiches—and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch her feisty, funny son grow up. Follow her on Twitter, Pinterest, and Google+