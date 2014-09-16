'Miracle' Mom With Two Wombs Gives Birth to Triplets

Hannah Kersey is one in a million. Literally.

That's because the British woman was born with two wombs instead of one, a rare condition called uterus didelphys. At first, her doctor wasn't sure if she'd be able to carry a child in both wombs, so imagine her shock when she and partner Mick Faulkner found out they were having triplets. (After all, the odds of such an occurrence are a staggering 25 million to one!)

The against-all-odds conception happened when two eggs, one in each womb, were fertilized simultaneously by two sperm, according to an article in the New York Post. One of the eggs split into two, creating identical twins, while the other developed into one baby.

The couple's three girls -- Grace and twins Ruby and Tilly -- were born seven weeks premature via C-section, each weighing under 3 pounds. They stayed in the hospital for about nine weeks, until they were strong enough to go home. Though their story is the stuff of daytime talk shows and Guinness Book of World Records, the triplets sound much like any other happy, healthy babies. As Kersey pointed out to the BBC, "they are three lovely and incredible children, all with very different personalities."

